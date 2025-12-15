Jordan Love & Locker Room Address Micah Parsons’ ACL Injury After Packers Star’s Heartbreaking Reaction

The Green Bay Packers‘ Super Bowl aspirations took a massive hit Sunday, and it had nothing to do with the scoreboard. The loss of their defensive anchor, Micah Parsons, could prove far more costly. A single, devastating play in the third quarter against the Broncos may have just redefined the Packers’ entire season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Anytime you’re down on the ground holding a knee, it’s tough, and obviously to lose a player like Micah is a tough blow for us,” Love said.

The mood in the locker room was somber, especially given Parsons’ dominant performance this season, where he was leading the defense. He recorded 12.5 sacks, third-most in the league, in 13 games. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the injury, believed to be an ACL tear, has ruled him out of the remaining 2025 season. The only hope is that medical tests give favorable results.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jordan Love was calmer in his approach, Parsons’ defensive teammate Rashan Gary had an emotional reaction. He looked heartbroken and lost in his deep thoughts as reporters asked him about Parsons’ injury.

“Hurt to see. He’ll be missed on this defense. But, with his absence, we got to step up front,” Gary said. “I told him to keep his head up. We’re going to finish strong for him. That’s what I told him. I’m going to keep in contact with him throughout what he’s doing. But that was my first message to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The play happened in the third quarter as Parsons ran towards the quarterback, Bo Nix. But he twisted his left knee as his left foot landed in an outward stance. The defensive end went down holding his knee in pain before going out of the game.

While everyone expressed sadness over his season-ending injury, the player revealed his inner emotions about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Micah Parsons is frustrated with his season-ending ACL tear

AP reporter Rob Maaddi got in touch with the defensive end after the game. The player was frustrated with the injury as the Packers were a strong Super Bowl contender.

“I’m sickened,” Parsons told Maaddi.

ADVERTISEMENT

His feelings are valid. Micah Parsons has played in the Pro Bowl in every NFL season. And he was on his way to another Pro Bowl if the injury hadn’t stopped him. Moreover, it increases pressure on the head coach, Matt LaFleur, who is dealing with a couple of more injuries. He also expressed his disappointment over the defensive end’s ACL injury.

“It doesn’t look good. I’ll leave it at that,” LaFleur said.

There were a couple of heartbreaking moments in the game as well. Right tackle Zach Tom departed early after injuring his right knee. On the other hand, receiver Christian Watson was sent to a local hospital immediately after suffering a chest injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the Packers are waiting for further medical evaluation for all three players. Until then, the feelings of sadness surround the locker room. Jordan Love and his teammates would love to have them back as early as possible as they prepare for the decisive games.