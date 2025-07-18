Jordan Love Makes Bold Decision to Skip Training Camp With Veterans, Chooses to Work With Packers Rookies Instead

The Packers’ QB is living in two worlds this offseason – swapping wedding rings for Pizza Hut’s cheesy “Lover’s Line” collab while quietly climbing the NFL hierarchy. After being ranked just 34th by peers in 2024, Jordan Love’s now clinging to ESPN’s “elite QB” conversation by his fingertips, landing among the honorable mentions. But as Year 5 in Green Bay begins, the distractions fade and the real work begins at Lambeau’s frozen tundra. And Love? He made a surprising decision this time.

Love is entering 2025 with sky-high expectations after securing a four-year, $220 million extension last season. The deal ties him as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Eventually, in 2024, he completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards. He threw 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, posting a 96.7 passer rating and a 69.3 QBR, ranking fifth in the league, proving that he deserves. But the Cheeseheads want more, a championship to be precise. Hence, the team now counts on him to prove that investment right, and Love is already going that extra mile.

An X post stated, “Jordan Love is reporting to Lambeau on Friday with the rookies, instead of Tuesday with the vets.” That move is proof enough that HC Matt LaFleur is pushing Jordan Love to step fully into his leadership role. He wants his quarterback to use his voice as the “leader of the football team.” LaFleur believes in the quarterback he’s handed the franchise to. He called Love an “ascending player” and confidently added that he’s “only going to get better and better and better.” LaFleur is already prepping the locker room.

Love joins a group of 2025 rookies reporting on July 18. Yes! The quarterback was about to grace the camp with the veterans on the upcoming Tuesday. But he decided to skip that day, instead of beginning his training with the rookies much earlier. Now, the list of the rookies which Love joined includes names like wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, linemen Anthony Belton and John Williams, and defensive talents like Micah Robinson, Warren Brinson, Collin Oliver, and Barryn Sorrell.

All these names clearly tell that the Packers sure went shopping this offseason with the goal to improve last season’s strong foundation and acquire an elite rusher. And thanks to Love, for embracing and welcoming them on their camp day.

This training camp marks the 80th in Packers history. Like previous years, practices will be held at Ray Nitschke Field. Family Night will take place at Lambeau Field. The team wraps up open practices with a joint session against Seattle on August 21, ahead of their preseason game versus the Seahawks at Lambeau on August 23 at 3 p.m. The camp officially kicks off for all players on July 23.

With the offseason behind them, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst enter a pivotal year in their careers. After two straight playoff runs that ended in frustration, the clock is ticking. The 2025 season is a pressure-cooker in Green Bay, and it all begins in training camp.

Matt LaFleur is heading into a make-or-break season

The Packers used the 2025 NFL Draft to address a glaring weakness: receiver inconsistency. In 2024, they ranked third in the league in dropped passes and struggled to separate from man coverage when Christian Watson missed time. That lack of precision and timing in the route tree created major setbacks for Jordan Love. This year, the front office made a statement by selecting Matthew Golden, the first wideout taken by Green Bay in the first round in 23 years.

Golden arrives with expectations and attention. Analysts are already circling his name as the breakout player in a receiver room full of potential. He brings vertical speed and clean footwork. Most importantly, he gives Love a true X receiver who can win isolation matchups. With Watson returning healthy and Golden slotted in as a primary option, the Packers are aiming to stretch the field more aggressively in 2025.

While upgrades are being made on the field, the executive office is also undergoing major changes. Team president Mark Murphy, who oversaw both Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst’s current contracts, signed in 2022, is preparing for retirement. Ed Policy will take over the role and be responsible for evaluating the futures of both the head coach and GM. Both contracts have two years remaining.

Policy made his stance clear. “I’m generally opposed — I’d never say never — [but] I’m generally opposed to a coach or GM going into the last year of their contract,” he told ESPN. He stressed how “that creates a lot of issues,” adding, “Oftentimes it’s difficult on everybody involved. But there are certain situations that probably call for it, so I would not say never.” His comments point to a critical review year, where results may dictate whether the current leadership group earns long-term trust. It’s not just Love who is on the hot seat.

This sets the table for a defining season in Green Bay for both athletes and leadership. Jordan Love must validate his record-setting extension, and analysts are throwing their vote in his favor. LaFleur must show he can coach under pressure.