Jordan Love Makes Coaching Demand From Matt LaFleur After Packers QB Loses Ally

The Green Bay Packers are entering this offseason with an unexpected vacancy on their coaching staff, and it’s one their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, is clearly paying attention to. Recently, Packers’ former quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, Packers’ head coach, Matt LaFleur, has already begun searching for a replacement to lead the QB room. But it has also raised questions about how much influence Love might have in the hiring process, and when asked directly about it, the QB didn’t shy away from sharing his demand.

“Yeah, we’ve had some discussions,” Jordan Love said in a presser on February 4. “I would love to have input on who we got coming into the quarterback room. I know we’ll do a great job bringing somebody who will do a great job coaching us. But it’s also one of those things where we’ll see this as this offseason progresses – it’s gonna be in there. But whoever we got, we’ve got a great system, we’ve got a great team, we’ve got a great group of guys and coaches.”

