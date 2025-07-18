Jordan Love Puts Matt LaFleur on Notice With Strong Message Amid Packers Coach’s Benching Decision

“I would still take five guys, before I take Jordan Love,” said Robert Griffin III when he joined First Take a year ago. In 2025, the ESPN Quarterback Rankings think otherwise. They don’t even put him in the top 10. The 70-odd executives, coaches, and scouts did not think he had the class to feature in a list alongside names such as Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield. His name appearing in the honorable mentions list alongside C.J Stroud instead. And looking at this list, it makes you wonder, why?

The answer is simple. He hasn’t shown a level of consistency to place him above where he is now. No one can argue about J Love’s talent, but after the knee injury in Week 1, he struggled for the rest of the season. In fact, it was his production in the first half of the season that made it difficult to place him in the top ten. He had all 11 INTs in the first 8 games. In the second half, he posted a PFF passer rating of 112.7, showing elite-level production during Weeks 11-15, with 5 TDs and 0 INTs. Notably, he did that without great talent supporting him. Now with Mathew Golden coming in from the draft, the Packers are seriously starting to build around Love. The Cheeseheads can only hope that Love remains healthy coming into the season.

Matt Lafleur thinks the same. There is a good chance the Lafleur will choose to protect Love in the preseason. Ahead of training camp, scheduled for next Wednesday, Jordan Love took to Instagram to post a black and white picture of the quarterback with the caption “Almost that time ⌛️.” For Love, however, he might have to wait a little while longer. For the Packers, it’ll be Love who decides how far they can go next season. So, Lafleur will prioritize his health and fitness before the season starts. The 2024 season was a wake-up call. Everyone realized that for them to be effective, they need to be protective of their QB. If he is fit, he will put up numbers; if he isn’t, the season will slowly slip off for the team.

Therefore, for the preseason games, it is likely that Malik Willis will start instead of Love. It was Malik’s contribution after Love’s injury that kept Green Bay afloat. This time, his role is the same, but in reverse. Malik will play to prevent a possible injury to Love. The sophomore to the Packers has had experience playing in the preseason last year. Willis went 12-of-14, an impressive 87.5 completion rate, for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

He then followed it up with 202 passing yards and 73 rushing yards against his former team, the Titans. This year, Willis has had a year to understand the playbook and get comfortable with the offense. With Malik likely holding off Love in the preseason, there is a chance we’ll only get to see him get game time in the league. Moreover, on 27th October, it will be a showdown between mentor and mentee. Packers vs Steelers.

Jordan Love’s big shoes to fill

Aaron Rodgers in the Packers was a feast for the eyes. Touchdowns were aplenty. He rarely gave the ball away. And his passes were quick and accurate. The Packer was packing the whole package. It’s not the same with Jordan Love. Of course, he’s working with a young group that he led to the playoffs twice, and his growth, development, and potential are off the roof. But fans are not used to this. They are used to being spoiled by Rodgers, who couldn’t put a foot wrong. One fan felt annoyed and posted, “It’s still jarring to see Jordan Love throw interceptions because I’m not conditioned to see them😭.”

Aaron Rodgers had six seasons where he did not throw more than 6 INT, and in the two seasons Love has played as a starter, he has thrown more than ten in both. No wonder people are having doubts about their quarterback. Rodgers created an absurd standard that will take a miracle to emulate.

NAME YEAR TD/INT Aaron Rodgers 2011 45/6 2014 38/5 2018 25/2 2019 26/4 2020 48/5 2021 37/4 Jordan Love 2023 32/11 2024 25/11

But let’s not forget, Jordan Love is only in his third term as a starter, and for some of his teammates he’s already an elite player. Rasheed Walker backs up his QB, saying, “I feel like you just gotta watch the tape. The guy does some pretty amazing things with the football. I feel like as long as we give him time, we have some great weapons on the perimeter, Jordan Love is very comfortable slinging the rock, doesn’t have any issue with that. The sky’s the limit when it comes to us with Jordan Love in the game.”

Last season, the Green Bay Packers finished the season with a 11-6 record, but lost in the Wild Card. This is despite Love having incurred two injuries in the first 9 games. If he hadn’t gotten injured, the script would’ve turned out differently. If Love played the whole season the way he ended it, who knows where the Packers would’ve ended their season? Throw in a few more weapons for Love and the Packers are again serious contenders postseason. In this era of building around young QBs, the Packers are finally moving towards achieving that with Mathew Golden, who clocked the fastest 40-yard-dash in the combine, and 6-foot-4 Savion Williams coming into the team. On top of the new weapons Green Bay acquired, if Love stays healthy, endless possibilities await.