Jordan Love Shares Thumb Update After Matt LaFleur Details Packers’ Injury Status

Jordan Love’s current challenge isn’t about his throwing arm or his knee; it’s his left thumb. While there was initial concern about the injury, his performance in the Packers‘ 27-13 victory over the Lions proved it wasn’t holding him back. Love finished 16/22 for 188 yards and 2 TDs, showing the thumb wasn’t limiting him. For Packers fans, it’s another reason to trust their quarterback.

The performance was particularly encouraging given Love’s statistical dip in 2024, when his yards per game average dropped to 225.9 and he threw 11 interceptions in just 15 games. As reporter Lily Zhao tweeted, Love confirmed post-game that his “thumb felt good, and he had no issues with it,” Love himself provided the update everyone a few days prior waiting for. “It’s not limiting,” Love stated, downplaying the brace and heavy tape encasing his surgically repaired thumb, good for a 128.6 rating.

The thumb, it seems, was a non-factor. But Love, ever the realist, acknowledged the true test is still to come. “I haven’t hit the ground at all yet, so that’s one of those things that just gotta figure it out at game time,” he admitted, before adding with a dose of football fatalism, “Obviously, trying to stay up as much as possible, keep myself protected. But you know, it’s football, you know, there’s going to be instances where I am going to get tackled, go to the ground, things like that. We’ll see how it is. The brace does a good job just protecting my thumb.”

While Love’s update provided a sigh of relief, Matt LaFleur’s broader injury report painted a picture of the constant churn an NFL team manages. The quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Commanders adds urgency, especially along the offensive line.

As Zack Kruse reported, LaFleur noted he didn’t have an update on starting right tackle Zach Tom (hip) or guard Aaron Banks. This is where the unsung heroes of a long season emerge. The depth of a roster is often the difference between a good team and a great one, and as LaFleur hinted, it certainly helps to have versatile linemen like Jordan Morgan and seasoned veteran Darrian Kinnard ready in the bullpen.

Next man up for Jordan Love’s team

Jordan Morgan, the 2024 first-round pick, allowed zero sacks in his rookie campaign before a shoulder injury ended his season. His reliable pass-blocking, honed from a college career where he allowed just two sacks in his final 787 snaps, provides crucial flexibility. Also in the reserve mix is veteran lineman Kinnard.

A former consensus first-team All-American at Kentucky and winner of three consecutive Super Bowls with two different teams, Kinnard brings a wealth of experience and a proven winning pedigree to the Packers’ offensive front.

This next-man-up philosophy is woven into the fabric of the Packers’ culture, a belief system that was supercharged by the stunning, secretive acquisition of Micah Parsons. Love couldn’t help but laugh at how well the organization kept the blockbuster trade under wraps.

“It’s amazing. I had no idea they did a great job keeping it secret,” Love said, showcasing the unified front from the front office to the field. “I saw a lot of the rumors… I think they did a good job. David didn’t tell me, Micah didn’t tell me. Nobody kept me in on the loop.” That level of operational secrecy builds a unique kind of trust, a belief that every move is made with one goal in mind.

A quarterback playing through a minor physical hurdle, a coach deftly managing a roster’s nicks and bruises, and an entire organization operating in lockstep. It’s a symphony of resilience, where the brilliance of the star player is harmonized by the readiness of the depth chart. The thumb is fine, the team is focused, and Lambeau’s legends are watching another potential legend learn how to persevere.