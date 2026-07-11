Jordan Love’s Wife Has Priceless Reaction as SoFi Stadium Boos Packers QB at World Cup Game

Jordan Love may have expected a loud reception at SoFi Stadium when he went to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals between Spain and Belgium. But probably not this kind. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was met with a chorus of boos the moment he was shown on the big screen. However, amid the hostile crowd’s reception, his wife, Ronika Stone’s reaction stole the show.

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“The boos you’re hearing in the background are because Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was just shown on the screen,” the FOX broadcast of Spain vs. Belgium said, as confirmed by Packers insider Matt Schneidman on X.

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But Ronika Stone, who was present with Jordan Love in that moment, seemingly passed a bright smile mixed with a subtle laugh instead. Even the Green Bay Packers signal-caller joined her, showing that they weren’t much affected by the boos. But one question remains: why was Love received in such a manner at a FIFA World Cup (soccer) game?

Since the match took place at SoFi Stadium (home of the LA Rams), the first and foremost reason could be the Packers’ rivalry against them. While they do not share a division, they have routinely been NFC contenders. That could be one reason. The crowd reaction at SoFi Stadium could simply be general sports hostility toward an elite opposing quarterback rather than deep-seated hatred.

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Jordan Love is six seasons into his NFL career, representing the Packers. But in the last three seasons, he has served as the franchise’s full-time offensive leader. In 47 regular-season games since taking over the job full time in 2023, Love has thrown for 10,929 yards while recording 80 touchdowns. Other than that, he hasn’t had much of a feud with any of the Los Angeles-based franchises representing NFL players (be it from the Rams or Chargers). Yet, when the hostile crowd attempted to intimidate the Packers QB, he didn’t falter, nor did his wife.

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone began dating in 2020. It’s been six years now, and the couple appears stronger than they ever were. In June 2024, while on summer vacation in Italy, Love proposed to Stone outside the 13th-century Castello di Celsa castle in Tuscany and announced the engagement in a joint Instagram post captioned, “First step to forever.”

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A year later, the couple married in an oceanfront ceremony in Dana Point, California. And earlier this year, in April, Love and Stone even welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rayna Capri Love. And away from any feud, the two share a very strong and supportive bond with each other.