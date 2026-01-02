Jordan Love & Wife Ronika Announce Major Family News as Congratulations Pour In for Packers QB

Back in June, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love got married to Ronika Stone, his longtime partner and a professional volleyball player with the San Diego Mojo. Seven months into married life, the two are getting ready for another big change, announcing that they’re expecting their first child.

“New year, new addition 🤍,” the couple captioned in a joint Instagram post, with the pair posing in multiple photos showing off Ronika’s new look, in addition to some Polaroid pictures of her ultrasound.

It didn’t take long for the response to roll in. Messages stacked up quickly, coming from across the football world and well beyond it—teammates, friends, family, all chiming in to mark the occasion.

“Yesssuhhhh, congrats fam,” Packers wide receiver Christian Watson commented. Watson, who welcomed a baby with his partner, Lakyn Watson, earlier this year, knows firsthand what that transition looks like. And he wasn’t alone among Love’s teammates.

“Congratulations to you guys,” wide receiver Bo Melton added beneath the post, one of several Green Bay players stopping by to show support.

The congratulations weren’t limited to Packers jerseys, either. Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon also sent his best.

“Congratulations you guys,” Dillon wrote.

Love and Dillon go back well before their current teams. Their relationship was built during the pre-draft process, when they shared an agency, trained out of the same apartment, and passed time during the pandemic bonding over sports cards. That connection carried into their years as teammates in Green Bay, before Dillon was picked up by the Eagles in 2025.

“Congrats loves. Can’t wait!,” Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, added in her own message.

As for Love and Stone, their story stretches back several years. They’ve been together officially since 2020, after first meeting through a FaceTime call set up by a mutual friend while they were still at university. Love proposed in June 2024. They were married a year later, in June 2025. And now, with 2026 on the horizon, they’re preparing for what comes next.

As for Jordan Love, he has a lot more to look forward to in 2026.

There’s more to come for Jordan Love in 2026

Head coach Matt LaFleur called Jordan Love the Packers’ franchise quarterback. Even with Love sidelined for now in concussion protocol, LaFleur made one thing clear: there’s no quarterback debate happening in Green Bay. Love is their guy. What remains is the part that matters most, proving it when the postseason arrives.

That’s where last season still lingers. It ended in disappointment. In the NFC Wild Card game against the Eagles, Love finished 20-of-33 for 212 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. It was jarring, especially because he hadn’t thrown a pick since Nov. 17, 2024. He just didn’t have the confidence.

This season gives him another chance to do that. A Bears loss and an Eagles win in week 18 would mean Packers versus Eagles, again. Love comes into that possibility with 23 touchdown passes on the year and, more importantly, a much firmer grip on the offense.

The Packers, to be honest, haven’t carried themselves like a clear-cut contender across the regular season. The inconsistencies are there. But the postseason has a way of resetting everything. Love is stepping into fatherhood this year. Win or lose, life is changing. But there’s no ignoring how meaningful it would be if football followed suit.