Jordan Love’s Packers Get Horrible Roster Update After QB Turned Heads at Training Camp

Friday’s session at Titletown, wasn’t just about drills or formations—it was about Jordan Love. The young QB had the whole Cheesehead Nation talking after putting on a show. Head coach Matt LaFleur toned things down with a lighter practice, gearing up for Saturday’s Family Night at Lambeau Field. It came at the right time, too, with the team clearly feeling the wear and tear from a tough week of work.

Naturally, the lighter session wasn’t just about catching a break—it was calculated. As LaFleur explained, “I would say that guys are probably pretty sore right now and tired, and that’s just the nature of it. I think in order to be able to accomplish hard things, you’ve got to do hard things. Training camp’s not meant to be easy, and they’ve got to grind through.” So, instead of full pads, the Pack went with shells, letting players mentally stay sharp while easing up on their legs.

Then came Jordan Love’s takeover. He capitalized big time, going 10-for-15 and ripping off three straight touchdown passes during team drills. Love opened with six completions in a row, hitting Luke Musgrave clean on a route, then threading one through pressure to Romeo Doubs with Rashan Gary in his face. But it was the fake to Mecole Hardman that had folks buzzing—he sold it, then found rookie Matthew Golden over the middle for a slick completion. It was tight, but Love’s control and vision are clearly getting sharper.

But just as the vibes were soaring in Lambeau, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman dropped a not-so-great update. Turns out, 13 players sat out the session. The list includes Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft, S. Brown Jr., Hobbs, E. Wilson, Lloyd, Hadden, Oliver, Mosby R., Walker J., Williams, and Glover. That’s a big blow, especially with so many key offensive names sidelined. And just like that, the Packers‘ camp turned into a game of “who’s still healthy?”

Still, the squad pushed through, focusing heavily on red-zone execution. Love had some hiccups but flashed brilliance too. After finding Musgrave again, he extended a broken play and targeted Emanuel Wilson in the end zone. And, Love kept cooking. He hit Doubs for back-to-back touchdowns—first beating Carrington Valentine one-on-one, then finding John FitzPatrick on a bootleg rollout. He wrapped the day with a dart that clanked off Doubs’ helmet.

A weird finish, sure, but a sign of how fast this offense is moving. Still, with half the roster watching from the sidelines, the Pack has some serious fixing to do before the real grind begins.

More drama for Jordan Love and the Packers

To begin with, Sunday’s padded practice at Lambeau took a wild turn—one that had Cheesehead Nation buzzing for all the wrong reasons. Rasheed Walker and Kingsley Enagbare got into it, and fast. It escalated so visibly that head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hold back. “Profanity-filled” doesn’t even cover it—he ripped into Walker with zero hesitation, right in front of everyone.

But then came the twist. Six teammates—Tucker Kraft, Sean Rhyan, Josh Jacobs, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, and Elgton Jenkins—sprinted to Walker’s side. Not to break it up, but to stand with him. In training camp, that’s not support, that’s a statement.

Now, this isn’t the first flare-up of camp, but it might be the most telling. Walker, coming off a 2023 where he allowed just one sack over the final six games, was locked in as Jordan Love’s left tackle. Yet LaFleur benched him—loudly and publicly. That decision wasn’t just about one practice. It was about the standard shifting in Green Bay. As the coach made clear, past stats won’t save you. Accountability runs the room now.

Meanwhile, six guys backing Walker up mid-chaos? That’s more than team spirit. That’s a crack in the locker room’s chemistry—or maybe a protest. Is LaFleur losing the vets? Are they second-guessing the leadership tone?

And for Jordan Love, that’s the real nightmare. He needs unity up front. If this tension lingers, his rhythm and that playoff dream might fall apart with it.