Jordan Love’s Pregnant Wife Ronika Announces Retirement as Congratulations Pour In From Packers QB & More

Ronika Stone and Packers quarterback Jordan Love are stepping into one of life’s most exciting chapters together. But before they do, Ronika, who played for the San Diego Mojo, has decided to hang up her shoes after sixteen years of volleyball that shaped who she is today.

“In 2010, I nervously stepped into a volleyball tryout not knowing this sport would change my life forever. And now, 16 years later, here I am saying goodbye. I don’t even know how to sum it all up,” Ronika wrote in an emotional farewell note, posted through an Instagram reel on Thursday, February 19.

Standing 6’2″, Ronika built one of the most decorated resumes in University of Oregon Ducks volleyball history. She holds the program’s all-time records in hitting percentage (.336) and block assists (429) and earned three All-Pac-12 First Team honors along with AVCA All-America recognition.

Most recently, she led the San Diego Mojo in hitting percentage in the Professional Volleyball Federation, ranked second on the team in points (238) and blocks (51), and earned a spot on the PVF Preseason All-League Team heading into 2025. The numbers painted a picture of a player who never stopped competing. But for Ronika, volleyball was never just about the stat sheet.

“Volleyball introduced me to my best friends, amazing coaches, and the most beautiful places. I learned the most about myself on that court. I grew up there. So many ups and downs. Laughs and tears. Moments where I felt like I hit rock bottom and others where I felt on top of the world. This sport showed me the beauty of emotion. Of adapting. Of asking yourself: What are you going to do when things aren’t going your way? Who are you going to be?” she continued.

Those words spoke for every athlete who has ever found themselves, and lost themselves, in the sport they love. Ronika also took a moment to thank the people who made it all possible.

“Thank you to my parents for caving in and paying for club volleyball, but more importantly for raising us to compete. Lord knows the Stones go hard. My siblings for the supporting me and driving me to practice when I refused to get my license #passengerprincess,” Ronika expressed.

Now, after sixteen years of battles won on the court, the middle blocker has decided to walk away and step into the next chapter of her life. And as she made her announcement, she didn’t have to look far for support. Her husband, Jordan Love, was right there, along with a wave of teammates and friends who were not about to let this moment pass quietly.

From her husband to her teammates, the Love poured in for Ronika Stone

When Ronika shared her emotional farewell post, the comments section filled up fast. Among all the messages that poured in, it was Jordan Love who showed up first.

“Always my goat 🫶🏾,” Love dropped his tribute with characteristic simplicity.

The couple is now expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Jordan and Ronika tied the knot in mid 2025, after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced the pregnancy on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, with the caption “New year, new addition.”

The retirement makes the timing feel complete. And while the pregnancy added extra meaning to the announcement, it was Ronika’s journey on the court that got her teammates rushing to the comments.

“So proud of you! And so happy I got to play with you both college and pro. You are a rockstar mama 😍🔥,” Willow Johnson, Ronika’s former teammate, both at the University of Oregon and in professional volleyball.

Of all the skills Ronika brought to the court, few defined her game quite like her slide. In volleyball, the slide is one of the most demanding offensive moves a middle blocker can master. The hitter approaches laterally behind the setter, jumps off one foot near the right antenna, and strikes a low, fast set with full arm extension.

It demands perfect timing, explosive athleticism, and razor-sharp spatial awareness. Ronika ran it well, and one of her teammates made sure to point that out.

“Captain!!! Legend!! Slide queen!!! So many words that could describe your career. Lucky to have had a season with you, learn from you, play with you. You impacted the sport and so many peoples lives through it!!” Kayla Lund Thomas commented.

The messages kept coming. Another teammate stepped forward with a tribute that was deeply personal.

“I’m going to miss you a lot on the court! 🥹 One of my favorite people forever and always! ❤️ Eternally grateful to life for putting you in my path. Too proud of you goat! Congratulations on the beautiful career Ronika! You are admiration!” Shara Venegas chimed in.

Lexi Hart added her own warm sendoff: “Congrats on a great career! ❤️”

For Ronika, though, retirement is not an ending. She framed it the only way that made sense, given what is coming next. Not as a door closing, but as a new life beginning. She saved her most powerful words for last.

“They say athletes die twice — once when they retire, and once when they pass. Dramatic, I know. But I’m blessed to walk away on my own terms. Literally creating new life and stepping into a new chapter so.. Thank you, volleyball. I’ll never be able to say thank you enough. Sliding out, 🫶🏼 Ronika,” she concluded.