Jordan Love’s Struggles Continue at Training Camp as Matt LaFleur Gives Clear Verdict About Packers QB

Remember last year? When Jordan Love threw a dime… to Zach Braun, the Eagles’ linebacker. He barely had to move. The ball hit him right on the chest. It was like Love was blind that day. It wasn’t just a one-time thing. Some of the passes he made under pressure make one wonder if he has an interception problem. After all, in the two seasons that he started, he has thrown for 11 INTs in each of the seasons. For a franchise that hardly saw any during the Aaron Rodgers era, Love’s interceptions are a sight for sore eyes. We are talking about AR12 throwing double-figure picks in just 3 out of 15 seasons as a starter in Green Bay. J Love’s 2 in 2… Yikes!

“It’s unbelievable to sit there in the pocket and get to see some of these throws, and the way they land from my point of view is unbelievable,” said Packers’ center Josh Myers. While Myers has hit some lumps this season, his ability to read the defense is something Matt Lefleur and Adam Stenavich have complimented him on. If he describes some of Jordan Love’s throws as “unbelievable,” we have to believe it.

Adjusting the offense according to the opposition’s defense is something they work on week in, week out. But Love doesn’t always stick to his notes. It has Myers frustrated, “There are tons of unbelievable plays that happen every Sunday that wouldn’t happen otherwise for sure.” If the quarterback goes rogue, the O-line and the receivers will be forced to adjust. If they don’t, the outcome is clear—Interception.

Love has been guilty of that for the past two seasons he has started. And it looks to be continuing in Camp as well. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has even commented on Love’s consistent fault. “On Sunday, it was second-year linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper’s turn. Hopper was one of three defenders near Love’s lofted ball short over the middle and picked it off with ease.” Before Ty’Ron, it was Zach Braun against the Eagles, Kamu Grugier-Hill against the Vikings, and Robert Spillane against the Raiders two years ago.

It’s as if Love forgets the color of the jersey he wears, sometimes. After all, he is throwing perfect passes to the opponent. He had the most interceptions in 2024. And he acknowledged he needs to work on it himself. “There’s always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There are so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward,” Love said. If he wants a spot at the ESPN top 10 QB rankings this year, his interception count has to go down.

Schneidman did not hold back his criticism either. “Whether it’s better manipulating linebackers with his eyes or simply seeing them before he throws their way, Love must eliminate those kinds of throws,” he said. Translation? Open your damn eyes, Jordan. No one can question his talent and his ability to manipulate around the pocket, but if it results in an interception, that becomes the highlight of his day. And during camp on Sunday, he has had many highlights.

Jordan Love impresses coaches at Camp

Love’s interception to Ty’Ron may be the only wrong step he took during camp on July 27. Love’s 8-of-13 passing included three touchdown passes. And one of his touchdowns was also deemed the play of the day. With 4 seconds on the clock, Jordan Love stepped back in inhuman speed before driving a pass to tight end Tucker Kraft for the touchdown. The crowd would’ve gone crazy if that happened in a real game.

While the touchdown in the final seconds was beautiful. Jordan Love’s pass from the pocket impressed Matt Lafleur. An easy pass to Mathew Golden after having all the time in the world in the pocket. “I think he’s been looking good,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Love’s mobility before practice. He added, “That’s part of playing that position. I think some guys are a little bit better at the pocket manipulation than others. But I think he’s done a pretty good job.”

Matt has always backed Jordan, no matter what, on more occasions than one. He did so after Love was a subject matter for criticism more often than not. Now, he sees something beyond the pundits/fans’ criticism: “I said I always look at the number of sacks guys take, and he has a good feel in the pocket and understands when he needs to use his legs to try to manipulate the pocket. Or, there’s nowhere to go, ‘Oh, shoot, where’s my checkdown?’ So, I think he’s done over the course of two years a pretty good job of that, whether he’s got his legs or not.”

Love has sought to improve his plays from within the pocket ahead of camp last season. The QB needs to be able to stay poised inside the pocket. He said it himself, “Sometimes I get out of whack with my feet, and I might start drifting in the pocket a little too much.” But his performance in camp has shown that he has improved on something that he lacked last summer. It’s another jump to Love’s ability as a playmaker. If he can manage to do the same and reduce his interceptions, he could take off. The Packers will pack a serious punch next season if Jordan Love keeps improving the way he has.