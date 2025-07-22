Jordan Love’s Wife Refuses to Accept NFL’s Treatment of Packers QB Amid Matt LaFleur’s Benching Decision

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to us with Jordan Love in the game.” LT Rasheed Walker’s words for his QB speaks volumes for the sway Love holds in Green Bay. From a rookie benchwarmer behind Aaron Rodgers to starting QB, his story has only peaked over the years. Under the bright lights of Lambeau Field, every snap and every decision has carried his weight far beyond the moment. But last season’s NFL grind has brought both promise and pressure… And Love’s fighting not just for wins but also for validation. And his wife, Ronika Stone, is fighting right alongside him.

After spending years watching Rodgers balling out from the sidelines, the pressure was high for Jordan Love to deliver. He wasn’t just playing for a city that lives and breathes football; he was stepping in the shadows left by a legend. But when he got the chance, he made it clear he’s not holding anything back. In his first year as a QB1. He threw for 4,159 yards for 32 TDs, he showed the Packers, and the league, what he’d absorbed from A-Rod’s mentoring. That performance even led him to his No. 34 ranking in the NFL’s Top 100. This year, though, Love’s seen a significant dip in his stock, and Ronika isn’t buying it.

The personal and the professional collided sharply when Ronika Stone shared an IG story to address the recent rankings. Ranked No. 68 this year, down from No. 34 last season, the league’s list stirred controversy in Green Bay circles. Ronika’s response was crisp and powerful. A heartfelt “#1 in my heart” caption, reposted from the Packers’ official page, signaled her refusal to let a ranking define her husband’s worth. Her stance isn’t just about defying numbers. It’s a reflection of the unwavering support behind a quarterback often caught in the crosshairs of external expectations and internal growth. In a league where metrics can overshadow spirit, Ronika’s message highlights the human element fueling Love’s journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Last season, Love suffered a Week 1 MCL sprain, and the shockwave of that injury was still visible when he returned in Week 4. With his numbers significantly dropping last season, the QB also saw a significant dip in the wildcard matchup against the Eagles. But it wasn’t all his fault. While injury set him back, the team also dropped a lot of passes which hurt the stats big time. This year, with the addition of Matthew Golden, and Josh Jacobs gearing for another explosive season, the 68 rank for Love seems only like a stopgap. Teammates like Romeo Doubs highlight love’s composure and leadership, “Any other guy in that position… Will lose his mind.” This trust within the locker room contrasts with external doubts stemming from the ranking slide and media narratives.

Still, there is another growing concern in Green Bay. One that stems from HC Matt LaFleur’s desire to protect Love as much as possible.

Jordan Love going back to being a benchwarmer?

Amid the fluctuating views of Jordan Love’s prowess is also the shadow of benching rumors. But it’s not as bad as it sounds. Matt LaFleur already knows Love is elite: “I feel pretty confident that we know what we have in Jordan, and we got a lot of confidence in him.” But there’s also the fact that Love’s injury hampered his performance a lot of last seasons. So, this time around, as insiders note, LaFleur may be planning to bench Love during the preseason to protect him.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 12, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250112_eh_se7_01795

With Love injured last season, it fell to Malik Willis to take over the reins for a brief stint. The surprise offseason addition managed to shine in the brief pockets of opportunities he got. With another offseason under LaFleur’s leadership, Willis might get more chances to shine. As Matt Hendershott writes, “Willis will have the opportunity to demonstrate what he has learned and prove his own merits in the coming months. Matt LaFleur doesn’t have a strong history of playing his starters extensively during the preseason… The chances are good we’ll see a lot of Willis in the preseason.” Love’s injury riddled season (and the performance dip that came along with it) might just have LaFleur sticking to tried and tested methods, and conserve Love’s health for the regular season’s long and grueling run.

To that point, LaFleur has made some significant changes to the roster. Love will have an explosive receiving corp this year with Golden and Savion Williams. Last season’s pass drops are already in rearview. Veteran guard Aaron Banks also joined the ranks this year with a massive contract. With a retooled roster and an HC determined to bring the best out of him, Love’s all set to show off that ‘23 explosion of skill again. Once the regular season begins, we’ll see exactly how that plays out.