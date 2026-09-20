Josh Jacobs at Risk of Lengthy NFL Suspension Following Code of Conduct Violation

Josh Jacobs has officially missed just one regular-season game so far, Green Bay’s 39-22 Week 1 loss to Minnesota on September 13, but the situation is already getting messier. He will miss Week 2 against the Jets as well while remaining on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. And with the NFL still reviewing whether his conduct violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, there is a real chance his absence does not stop at two games.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an X post by FantasyNow+, Jacobs could face a 4-6 game suspension under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, a range ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported is being discussed around the league. “LEGAL UPDATE: #Packers RB Josh Jacobs faces a potential 4-6 game NFL suspension under the personal conduct policy, reports @JFowlerESPN (ESPN). Time on the Exempt List is expected to count,” the September 19 post stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the NFL, Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on August 30, just days after prosecutors formally charged him with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. The case, however, dates back to May 23, when Hobart-Lawrence police were called to his Wisconsin home after an open 911 call in which dispatchers reportedly heard yelling before the line disconnected.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacobs’ then-girlfriend told police the argument began after she went through his phone and found conversations with other women. The dispute escalated over their phones, with the woman alleging that Jacobs grabbed her arm during a struggle and later threw her to the garage floor as she tried to leave, causing her to hit her head. Police said they observed redness around her face and neck and a lump on her head, while surveillance footage from cameras in the garage was later cited by prosecutors as supporting parts of her account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobs was arrested on May 26 and initially booked on five recommended charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim. His attorneys denied the allegations at the time. After months of investigation, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee ultimately filed only two misdemeanor counts, battery and criminal damage to property, on August 27.

The Packers responded the same day but kept their statement brief. “We are aware of the charges brought against Josh Jacobs. We will continue to cooperate with the NFL as we work through the process. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case moved forward on September 10, when Jacobs pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the battery charge, while the criminal damage charge can be dismissed after one year if he stays out of trouble, avoids contact with the victim, remains under supervision, completes counseling, and pays restitution.

That same day, another fight began, this time over the evidence. Judge Marc Hammer temporarily sealed material from the case at the request of Jacobs’ attorney, including surveillance footage tied to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five days later, the woman’s attorneys sought to make that protection permanent.

Their September 15 filing asked the court to seal not only the video, but also police reports, recordings, photographs, witness statements, medical information and other investigative material. Attorneys Ramses Jalalpour and Amir Tahmassebi said the request reflected their client’s desire to protect her privacy, “particularly in light of Mr. Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions in the criminal proceeding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They argued that releasing the material could affect her privacy, dignity, personal security and emotional well-being.

The first proposed permanent sealing order was then rejected, but not because the judge dismissed those concerns. Judge Hammer declined the filing because it had been submitted in the wrong format. The woman’s attorneys said they were instructed to correct it and subsequently submitted the proposal again in the proper form.

ADVERTISEMENT

That procedural setback now matters beyond the courtroom. The NFL has been seeking access to the surveillance footage as part of its separate investigation into whether Jacobs violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. With the sealing request still unresolved, the September 24 status conference could determine whether the footage remains protected or becomes accessible as the league weighs its next move.

What This Means For the Green Bay Packers’ RB Roster

Although ESPN puts MarShawn Lloyd as Green Bay’s starting running back, it was actually Chris Brooks, previously involved with the Packers’ special teams unit, who started during the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Brooks initially showed promise due to his involvement in passing downs and quarterback protection, his production was limited, with just 29 yards across seven rushing attempts.

Despite head coach Matt LaFleur eventually swapping out Brooks for Lloyd, the production did not see much improvement, even though the RB led the backfield in rushing yards. Lloyd recorded just 37 yards across 13 rushing attempts.

The Packers’ 22-39 loss against the Vikings proved that the team’s roster depth without Jacobs was unreliable at best. As Jacobs remains absent for Week 2, Lloyd is expected to start against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium tonight. However, newcomer Kaleb Johnson, whom the Packers acquired via trade with Pittsburgh, might be worth keeping an eye on as well.