Josh Jacobs’ Ex-Girlfriend Files to Seal Evidence Against Packers RB Amid Suspension

Josh Jacobs entered the 2026 season with his NFL future already in question. The Packers running back pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges tied to a May 23 incident involving his then-girlfriend. The NFL placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, keeping him off the field while it conducts its own review.

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Now, a new fight over key evidence could complicate the league’s investigation even further.

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Attorneys representing Jacobs’ ex-girlfriend filed a motion on Tuesday seeking to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The filing was made on behalf of the woman, identified as ANM.

“Together with the law office of Raff Law, LLC, our office filed a motion to seal this morning on behalf of our client, ANM, in the matter of State of Wisconsin v. Joshua Cordell Jacobs,” attorneys Amir Tahmassebi and Ramses Jalalpour said in a statement. “The motion is consistent with our client’s desire to protect her privacy, particularly in light of Mr. Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions in the criminal proceeding.”

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Fowler reported that the motion could make it more difficult for surveillance video connected to the case to become public.

The footage matters because the NFL is seeking access to evidence as part of its separate investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the league wanted to interview Jacobs and was pursuing legal avenues to obtain the surveillance video before making a disciplinary decision.

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The criminal case itself was resolved last week.

Jacobs pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor charges in Brown County Circuit Court on September 10. He was convicted on the battery charge and fined $1,000, while the criminal damage charge was handled through a deferred judgment agreement.

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The agreement includes no contact with the woman, counseling, supervision, restitution and avoiding further criminal acts. Jacobs said in court that he understood the seriousness of the situation and took full responsibility.

But the plea did not end the NFL’s review.

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“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status, as he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Thursday.

Jacobs’ placement on the Commissioner’s Exempt List came on August 30, three days after prosecutors announced the misdemeanor charges. The designation bars him from practicing and playing, but he continues to be paid. With Green Bay’s permission, he can still attend team meetings, work out individually and use the facility for therapy and rehabilitation.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that league sources expect Jacobs’ time on the exempt list could ultimately count toward any suspension he receives. The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy carries a six-game baseline for certain violations involving assault, battery or domestic violence, though the final discipline can vary based on the circumstances.

Green Bay opened the season without Jacobs, with MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson handling the backfield. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich described the approach as a committee.

“It’s gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at,” Stenavich said.

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Green Bay also moved for insurance on August 30, sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh for Kaleb Johnson. The trade added another option behind Lloyd and Brooks while Jacobs remained unavailable.

Jacobs had already missed much of training camp with a groin injury, but that became secondary once the legal case and NFL review took over his status.

The latest court filing does not determine whether Jacobs will be suspended or when he could return. It could, however, complicate the NFL’s effort to obtain evidence before making a disciplinary decision.

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With no return date for Jacobs, Green Bay now has to measure the cost of his absence.

But how much could Jacobs’ absence hurt Green Bay?

Potentially, a lot.

The Packers have leaned heavily on him since he arrived in 2024. Over the last two seasons, Jacobs has rushed 535 times for 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also adding 72 catches for 624 yards and two more scores. In 2024 alone, he posted 1,329 rushing yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns, then followed with 929 yards and 13 rushing scores in 15 games last season.

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That production is difficult to replace with one player. Jacobs handled 234 carries in 2025, while no other Packers running back finished with more than 106 rushing yards. He was also useful in the passing game, catching 36 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown last season. In other words, Green Bay is not only losing its leading rusher, but also a back who accounted for 1,211 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 2025.

His scoring impact stands out even more. Jacobs became only the second player in Packers history, after Jim Taylor, to record at least 13 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons. Green Bay is now trying to replace that production with MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, a group with far less proven NFL production. The Packers acquired Johnson from Pittsburgh after Jacobs landed on the exempt list, while Lloyd and Brooks entered the season without anything close to Jacobs’ recent workload.

That is why Green Bay has not treated Jacobs’ situation as a routine absence. General manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers remain hopeful and expect that Jacobs could play at some point in 2026, but acknowledged the team has to be ready either way. Until his status changes, Green Bay is asking a committee to replace a back who has been responsible for 30 total touchdowns in his first two seasons with the franchise.