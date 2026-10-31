Josh Jacobs Faces Accusations From Multiple Women Over Alleged Physical Incidents in Latest Records

Just one week after returning to the field from a six-game suspension, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs finds himself back in deep trouble. Newly released police records reveal a series of fresh physical abuse accusations from his past.

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Back in May, Josh Jacobs was arrested by the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department on multiple felony charges. These charges were related to domestic abuse and battery, as he allegedly assaulted a woman he was involved with and destroyed her cellphone. However, the investigation yielded insufficient evidence, and the Brown County District Attorney’s Office reduced the charges to two misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property, which Jacobs did not contest.

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Noting the breach of the league’s player code of conduct policies, the NFL conducted its own investigation into Jacobs’ behavior. He was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List and missed the first six games, finally returning to the field in Week 7. However, barely one week later, NBC 26 reported that a heavily redacted case file released by the Hobart/Lawrence police mentioned multiple other women who had come forward with similar allegations about the Packers running back.

However, unlike the original May incident, these additional complaints lacked direct physical evidence or domestic violence classifications.

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One woman, who filed a complaint in June 2026 after hearing about Jacobs being investigated, claimed that she had a similar experience with the athlete back in January 2022. When asked whether she reported the incident to law enforcement, she revealed that she hadn’t at the time, as she had remained friends with him for some time after the incident. But she had come forward four years later because she wanted the original plaintiff to be believed.

The records stated that the woman claimed Jacobs physically assaulted her and took away her cellphone when she attempted to leave his residence. And Jacobs wasn’t the only one accused; other women found the details of the allegations familiar.

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Another woman contacted the police later in June, describing her interaction with Jacobs in April 2021. She claimed that following an argument, the Packers player had turned violent and assaulted her, and had thrown her belongings out of the house. The woman had made a complaint about the assault to the police but was told that it was not being treated as a domestic abuse incident as she was not in a relationship with Jacobs at the time.

However, the released case file not only contained records of the woman’s complaint but also noted that the officers sent to investigate the allegation found no visible signs of injury, bruising, or damage that indicated a physical altercation.

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A third woman complained about Jacobs in July 2026, detailing her own harrowing experience. Similar to the previous cases, she claimed that the NFL player had assaulted her to the extent that the resulting bruises and scratches remained visible for almost a month after the altercation. He allegedly also took away her phone when it fell to the floor and threatened her with deportation if she filed a complaint.

Unlike these victims, who reached out with their stories years after the ordeal, the original May 2026 victim had physical proof of Jacobs’ violence. The police noted redness and possible scratches on her head and scalp, consistent with her description of the assault, which finally led to Jacobs being arrested.

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After pleading no contest to the misdemeanour counts against him, Jacobs was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, along with the victim’s court costs. He also received a 12-month deferred judgment agreement, which stated that the charges against him will be officially dismissed after a year if he paid the victim restitution for the property he destroyed, did not try to maintain any contact with her, and underwent a batterer’s intervention counseling program.

Josh Jacobs Faces Backlash Over Week 7 Touchdown Celebration

Jacobs may have returned to the field, but NFL fans did not forget about the allegations that led to his absence. During the media availability following the Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Packers RB stated that he was remorseful for his actions, which had put his team in a difficult position.

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However, during the Week 8 Carolina Panthers game, Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown and celebrated by putting his hands behind his back and grasping them. Critics found the gesture remarkably similar to being arrested and interpreted it as the player mocking his arrest, even though Jacobs insisted that he had no such intention.

“Basically, last week, we said the first celebration when I score, I was gonna thank God, that’s what I did last week,” Jacobs said. “Second was going to be ‘Break Every Chain.’ It’s a gospel song, that was going to be the next celebration. It’s just a correlation, but as I said, the media gonna run with it; they’re going to make it something that it wasn’t, but it is what it is.”

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He claimed that he and Savion Williams had come up with the celebration together, and explained that the gesture was a reference to the gospel song “Break Every Chain” rather than a brazen mockery of his arrest.