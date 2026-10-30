Kirk Herbstreit Forced to Change the Subject as Al Michaels Awkwardly Brings Up Josh Jacobs’ Legal Troubles on TNF

Something awkward fell through the broadcasting table between Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers faced off in the Week 8 game. And it was all because of Josh Jacobs’ off-field troubles.

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It happened in the first quarter as Jacobs ran on second down with 8:31 remaining on the clock. The Panthers were leading by three points, and the Packers were yet to score. But Michaels had something to say about Jacobs.

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“Jacobs was on the commissioner’s exempt list until last week,” Michaels noted.

“Going a little tempo here,” Herbstreit awkwardly added, while changing the topic. “Try to change things up. Try to get Carolina a bit on their heels.”

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Well, Jacobs was arrested back in May 2026 because of his alleged domestic incident involving his then-girlfriend. He was initially booked with battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim. On August 27, David Lasee, Brown County District Attorney, put forth a formal complaint to charge the running back with battery and criminal damage to property.

Three days later, on August 30, the league decided to put Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list. Being on the commissioner’s exempt list is similar to being on a paid administrative leave. Meanwhile, the NFL investigated the situation.

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It’s worth noting that players who are on the commissioner’s exempt list don’t really have permission to practice or attend games. In case the NFL’s investigators find Jacobs guilty, he could even face suspension. That’s exactly why the conversation between Michaels and Herbstreit got awkward.

Nevertheless, on September 10, Jacobs filed a no-contest plea to the two charges. But he was found guilty of battery and got a $1,000 fine. For the criminal damage to property charge, the court put a few conditions for the next 12 months to reduce the charge.

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According to the conditions, Jacobs must engage in no further criminal activity, can’t contact his ex-girlfriend, and must pay her restitution. He’ll also have to stay under supervision and receive counseling.

With the legal case closed, the NFL decided to remove Jacobs from the commissioner’s exempt list on October 19.

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“The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs’ arrest in May,” the NFL wrote in a statement. “The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Jacobs’ roster status.”

The Week 7 game between the Packers and the Detroit Lions marked his debut for the 2026 regular season. Jacobs managed to carry the ball 11 times for 36 yards. He also caught five passes for 55 yards and scored a receiving touchdown.

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Jacobs proved to be an important piece in the Packers’ 27-19 win over the Panthers. He caught a touchdown pass that gave the Packers a 17-point lead. For now, he needs to stay focused on the field and adhere to the league’s conditions.