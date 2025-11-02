brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Matt LaFleur Assigns Blame After Panthers’ Loss as Former Packers QB Demands Drastic Action Against HC

ByMuskan Lodhi

Nov 2, 2025 | 11:12 PM CEST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Matt LaFleur Assigns Blame After Panthers’ Loss as Former Packers QB Demands Drastic Action Against HC

ByMuskan Lodhi

Nov 2, 2025 | 11:12 PM CEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Green Bay Packers’ three-game winning streak came to a halt in Week 9 after the Carolina Panthers recorded a 16-13 win at Lambeau Field. Now, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur just took responsibility for the disappointing loss of the team, which has a 5-2 record in the NFC North.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We did not do a good enough job. 100 percent, it starts with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert called out LaFleur, standing by his tweet from October 20. It stated that Fleur should give up play-calling duties. With growing pressure, the head coach needs to decide what’s next for his squad.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more!

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved