Matt LaFleur Assigns Blame After Panthers’ Loss as Former Packers QB Demands Drastic Action Against HC

The Green Bay Packers’ three-game winning streak came to a halt in Week 9 after the Carolina Panthers recorded a 16-13 win at Lambeau Field. Now, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur just took responsibility for the disappointing loss of the team, which has a 5-2 record in the NFC North.

“We did not do a good enough job. 100 percent, it starts with me.”

Meanwhile, former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert called out LaFleur, standing by his tweet from October 20. It stated that Fleur should give up play-calling duties. With growing pressure, the head coach needs to decide what’s next for his squad.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more!