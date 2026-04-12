Packers Legend Brett Favre Sends Public Message on Fight Against Parkinson’s as Prayers Pour In

Brett Favre, the legendary NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January 2024. All this while, he had been actively fighting the disease through medication, regular exercise, and participation in clinical trials. And so, on World Parkinson’s Day, the former Green Bay Packers legend delivered a heartfelt message to others facing the same battle. He encouraged them to stay strong and reminded them they’re not alone.

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“Today, on Parkinson’s World Day, I’m thinking of everyone affected by the disease and their families and friends, helping those with Parkinson’s every day. As I continue my battle with it — keep pushing, keep hoping, and know you’re not alone. #ParkinsonsAwareness,” Favre posted on X.

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The post came on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day, which is observed every year on April 11. It included four photos of Brett Favre receiving oxygen therapy through a nasal cannula and IV treatments, all in home settings, and spending time with family and friends.

Back in 2024, Favre shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease during a Congressional hearing. Even though the condition is often described as “incurable,” Favre has remained remarkably positive about his journey.

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“I have absolutely not given up, and I am fighting till the end.” Favre said, per TMZ in January, “Yes, I have progressed a little faster than I would have hoped at this point, but I’m extremely thankful and blessed!!!”

He also pointed out on his “4th and Favre” podcast that he is not alone in facing this battle. Legends like Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali have dealt with Parkinson’s too, and according to Favre, they have “really set the bar high on Parkinson’s and treatments and things of that nature.”

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The same resilience has defined Brett Favre both on and off the field. Favre’s NFL journey began in 1991 when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him. Throughout his career, he switched teams a few times but he is primarily associated with the Green Bay Packers after spending fifteen seasons with them. While playing there, he helped the team win the Super Bowl XXXI championship and received NFL MVP awards three times.

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His recent post may seem like a small gesture, but it has gone a long way in raising awareness. Fans expressed their concern by sending prayers and blessings to him.

Prayers flood in after Brett Favre’s Parkinson’s update

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One fan wrote, “Sending you good thoughts and prayers.”

Others, meanwhile, asked about his condition and appreciated him for speaking out.

“When did you develop Parkinson’s? God Bless for writing about it,” the supporter wrote.

There has not been a specific response from the NFL community right now, but there have been meaningful gestures in the past. Jordan Love, the current Green Bay Packers starter, honored Favre after his diagnosis. In September 2024, he returned to NFL action in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two weeks with an MCL sprain. Love walked into Lambeau Field wearing Favre’s No. 4 jersey to show support for one of the Packers’ greats, a gesture that meant a lot to Favre.

Another user wrote, “Prayers for you, Brett, and all fighting Parkinson’s.”

Supporters also shared their own personal stories about loved ones dealing with the disease, along with plenty of well-wishes.

“Keep up the good work, Brett. You’re a tough guy! Keep on keeping on; we are praying for you,” another user commented.

A fan also shared a heartfelt message, mixing prayers with a bit of nostalgia about Brett Favre’s early days in the NFL.

“Sending prayers your way, Brett. Been a fan a long time. First time I saw you play was your rookie year at Camp Randall,” the fan wrote.

Over his career, Brett Favre made the Pro Bowl eleven times and led the league in passing touchdowns four times, eventually earning his place in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Now, as he continues his battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Favre is still finding ways to stay strong and keep his spirits up, all while encouraging others who are going through the same fight.