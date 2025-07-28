Major Injury News for Jordan Love Makes Matt LaFleur’s Fears Come True at Packers Training Camp

“Pads tomorrow,” Nate Hobbs said on July 28. “We gon’ see who’s who.” That swagger was unmistakable. It was the kind of bravado that turns quiet camps into pressure cookers. But just 24 hours later, Hobbs’ high-octane mindset went from energy boost to nightmare fuel for the Green Bay Packers. Because now, Matt LaFleur’s worst fear may have just come true. Jordan Love suffered a major crash.

The first padded practice at Packers camp was supposed to be about grit and growth. Instead, it left Green Bay gasping. On an outside run, RB MarShawn Lloyd got clipped low by Hobbs. The hit wasn’t dirty. But it was violent. And it didn’t belong in practice. As Lloyd crumpled and limped off the field with help from the training staff, a hush fell over camp. For a team that’s trying to build depth behind Jordan Love, losing their most explosive back was the last thing they needed.

Hobbs has always played like a guy trying to prove something. His motor never stops. But on Monday, that energy crossed a line. OT Zach Tom immediately confronted Hobbs. “Tom gets in Hobbs’ face a bit,” noted reporter Aaron Nagler. And that says everything. This wasn’t just a rookie getting lit up. This was a team’s trust being tested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What hurts LaFleur the most is the timing. This isn’t week 12. With Josh Jacobs still ramping up, Lloyd was supposed to be the breakout star in a refreshed backfield. He had already missed the 2024 season due to appendicitis. Now, the plan is in flux. And Love, who’s still growing into his QB1 role, could feel the ripple effects fast.

The Packers were already walking a tightrope. They need clean reps, healthy bodies, and rhythm. But Hobbs’ intensity just created chaos. No team wants to lose its edge. But Green Bay might’ve just found out what happens when it cuts too deep. LaFleur’s got a culture to protect, and now, a roster to patch together, again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt LaFleur saw this crash coming

Hobbs came into Packers camp like a lit match. On Day 1, he blew up a route, batted down a Jordan Love pass to Josh Jacobs, and made sure every rep had his fingerprints on it. Day 2? A hard count caught him offside. But then he bounced back with a textbook breakup against Dontayvion Wicks. Everything about Hobbs screamed urgency. Confidence. Presence. And maybe too much of it.

By Day 3, it wasn’t just his teammates feeling his intensity; it was Matt LaFleur, too. Hobbs had already delivered one thump to Wicks after the whistle during a no-pads session. Then later, he drove into Wicks’ back on a break-up that could’ve easily drawn a flag on Sunday. The contact wasn’t dirty. But it was loud, physical, and definitely not what coaches want in a thud-tempo walkthrough.

LaFleur wasn’t cryptic. When asked whether Hobbs needed to tone it down, the head coach flatly said, “The answer is yes.” He wasn’t calling Hobbs reckless, just reminding him this wasn’t Week 12. It was early camp, no pads, no need to play hero ball. LaFleur added, “I don’t think it’s malicious. It’s just who Hobbs is.” The problem? Hobbs had already been spoken to before this latest hit. The warning had come. He just didn’t listen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes Hobbs valuable is also what makes him volatile. “You can put me anywhere on the field, against anybody. I’m going to stand my ground,” he said. That mindset turns average corners into enforcers. But it also puts teammates at risk in controlled environments. Hobbs believes he’s just doing his job. The coaches also believe in him. But they have to draw a line somewhere.

And here’s the thing: Hobbs wasn’t alone. Several defenders flirted with the edge of the camp rules, but his hits stood out because of their intensity and timing. LaFleur’s job isn’t just about calling plays. It’s about keeping bodies upright and minds locked in.