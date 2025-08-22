Malik Willis Adds to Jordan Love’s Concerns After Packers QB Failed Against Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with several injury issues as they approach the homestretch of training camp. Fewer than three weeks left until the regular season opener. The team is unsure of several important positions. Wide receivers Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs all have sat out practice time due to injuries. Now, particularly with Jordan Love‘s situation, there are depth issues in an already shallow receiving corps.

The injury issues with the Packers extend beyond the receiver unit, as quarterback Jordan Love came back from left thumb surgery this week. Although the surgery itself was “relatively minor,” as characterized by general manager Brian Gutekunst, it has kept Jordan Love out of commission on important prep time and restricted his presence at recent practices to 7-on-7 work.

But it was what transpired during Thursday’s joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks on August 22 that has truly turned heads and perhaps altered the quarterback discussion in Green Bay. In a specially scripted 12-play, 7-on-7 session meant for Jordan Love and the first-team offense, there were disappointing results. Jordan Love was only able to complete three of 12 pass attempts against Seattle’s No. 1 defense, as the Seahawks defended several passes. “There’s some stuff that we’ll watch it and clean up,” Love said afterwards. “Red zone, 7-on-7, windows are a little tighter, everything happens quicker down there.” As much as Love was positive about the session, labeling it important work since recovering from surgery, the subpar performance brought into question his timing and sharpness with the season looming.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the meantime, backup quarterback Malik Willis was taking advantage of his chance against the same Seattle defense. With many of the Packers’ best pass-catchers out, Willis consistently checked in with tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave for good chunks of yardage and reached Romeo Doubs with a sizable downfield pass during 11-on-11 sessions. On one highlight play, Willis threw what was deemed “a perfect ball” to get around Seahawks defensive back Riq Woolen on a leaping, spinning catch by Musgrave. The showing was especially noteworthy given that Willis was going up against Seattle’s strongest defensive corps, one that was 14th in total defense a year ago and 11th in pass defense. That he was able to buy time with his running and make accurate throws when pressured is precisely why the Packers have so much faith in him as their backup.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks for a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Willis’s solid performance arrives in the nick of time, as Jordan Love’s recovery schedule and current status provide an opportunity for the former Tennessee Titans to potentially vie for additional playing time. With Love’s thumb still heavily taped and his involvement restricted to safeguard the healing ligament, Willis has been getting the vast majority of the first-team reps in practice. The difference between Love’s travails in red zone practice and Willis’s dominant performance versus the same defense could not be more dramatic. Thus, it is providing plenty of food for thought to Packers coaches as they settle on their depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jordan Love’s injury update after Packers’ joint practice

It has been nearly a week since his August 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament. Jordan Love said the thumb on his non-throwing left hand “feels good right now,” and he has already returned to team drills, even if only in 7-on-7 work. Jordan Love’s hand has been heavily taped. The Packers have kept him out of 11-on-11 sessions and any drill with pass-rushers. Why? So as to let the ligament heal without added stress. “If the Packers had a game this week, I’d be ready to go,” Love said, adding that the limited work has still given him valuable reps while protecting the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Green Bay’s receiving group hasn’t had as smooth a recovery. Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), and Christian Watson (right knee) all missed Thursday’s practice, August 22. Moreover, Savion Williams was sitting out due to a hamstring problem. Romeo Doubs tweaked his lower back but said he was “good” after the evaluation. With several key targets limited, Jordan Love went just 3-for-12 in Thursday’s scripted red-zone 7-on-7 against Seattle’s top-ranked defense, a stretch that underlined why the team’s depth chart has leaned on every healthy wideout available.

Now that Jordan Love’s status is day-to-day, the backup room, and particularly Malik Willis, have an even more open runway. Willis has been taking almost all the first-team reps, and his red-hot performance against Seattle’s No. 1 defense highlights how suddenly things can turn on their head if Love requires additional time to get back up to speed. Does Love’s progress create an opportunity for Willis to make a surprise push to start in Week 1?