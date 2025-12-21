brand-logo
Malik Willis Assigns Blame for Botched Packers Play That Ultimately Led to Loss vs Bears

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 21, 2025 | 1:05 AM EST

The Green Bay Packers faced a tense moment in their 16-22 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. After Jordan Love left the game due to a concussion, backup quarterback Malik Willis was involved in a botched fourth-down snap with offensive tackle Sean Rhyan. The very play eventually cost Green Bay the game. After the overtime defeat, Willis addressed the breakdown and made it clear where he believes the blame belongs.

“If I’m going to do something like that, I just have to preface it in the huddle before we get into that situation,” he said, via NFL columnist Zach Jacobson’s post on X. “I can’t blame him for not expecting that. I can’t blame anybody. It was on me.”

According to Jacobson, Malik Willis took full responsibility for a botched fourth-down snap that played a role in the 16–22 overtime loss to the Bears. The quarterback explained that he changed the cadence with the clock running low, which caught teammate Sean Rhyan off guard.

“So we were just a little off timing, off-kilter there,” Willis added, via Jason B. Hirschhorn’s post on X.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

