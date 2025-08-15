Malik Willis Fails in Jordan Love’s Absence as Matt LaFleur Gives Injury Update on Packers QB

Have you ever shown up somewhere and half your crew is missing? That’s exactly how the Green Bay Packers felt during their recent joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Imagine trying to run a play when five of your top six receivers are sidelined and your starting quarterback, someone like Jordan Love, is out for surgery. The chemistry was shot, with no real connection between quarterback and receivers, and the rhythm was way off as the offense struggled to find any flow. It’s a tough spot for any team to be in this situation in late August.

Coming into Indianapolis, the Packers were shorthanded. Jordan Love had just undergone thumb surgery, and five key wide receivers were out. Christian Watson (knee), Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Romeo Doubs (back), and rookie Savion Williams (shoulder) were all nursing various injuries. This left the Packers without much firepower in the passing game as they faced Indianapolis’s first-team defense. It was a real test of depth and patience.

With Jordan Love out, Malik Willis took the reins at quarterback during Thursday’s joint practice on August 14. The result is a rough outing for the first-team offense. Faced with the Colts’ top defense and missing their top veteran targets, the Packers struggled to find any rhythm through the air. The Colts recorded a couple of sacks, and throws downfield often missed their marks or found no open targets. It wasn’t for lack of trying, but the offense looked out of sync.

Tight end Tucker Kraft, who’s been keeping an eye on the young core, acknowledged there were positives, but also clear room for improvement. “Some of our youth showed a lot. We left some meat on the bone… we were doing a good job competing, but we know the level that we expect to play at and… we didn’t empty the tank,” Kraft said. He noted that most young receivers haven’t yet mastered the precise routes the NFL requires, especially without their veteran leaders.

Willis didn’t have a productive game in the preseason opener against the Jets, completing 4 of 9 passes for 39 yards. He was sacked three times and finished with a passer rating of 57.2. Offensive line problems and receiver errors played a part. But this joint practice highlighted what Willis is up against in replacing Jordan Love. Now Matt LaFleur might be rethinking the whole QB situation for the Packers. He could be waiting for the one and only #10 QB’s return.

Matt LaFleur gives a heads-up on Jordan Love’s injury update

Amid all the mayhem during practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur brought some good news on Jordan Love’s side. He had surgery on Tuesday, August 12, to fix a ligament in his left thumb. He suffered the injury in the preseason opener against the Jets. LaFleur asserted the surgery went well and that the absent QB was already in good spirits. “The surgery went well,” LaFleur said in reporting to the press, continuing, “he’s (Love) in great spirits,” as posted by Ashley Washburn on X. The coach anticipates Love to return gradually to practice but not immediately.

“I wouldn’t say right away, but we anticipate there will be some sort of participation next week,” LaFleur replied. This timeline provides Jordan Love a solid runway to heal completely prior to Week 1, when the Packers play host to the Detroit Lions on September 7. Jordan Love himself justified the timing of the surgery as strategic: “If this was in the middle of the season, probably would’ve been something we didn’t get the surgery on,” Love said. “But with it still being early and I’m having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get the surgery,” according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Jordan Love during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst sounded optimistic that Jordan Love’s healing would be on schedule. He said the quarterback had options for treatment but chose surgery to guarantee a full repair. Although on the sidelines, Jordan Love remained focused with the team during the collaborative practice. They spotted him watching in a cast, staying sharp mentally and offering leadership off the field. This shows the mental component LaFleur emphasizes with his franchise quarterback in rehab.

The passing game limped along without Jordan Love and the star receivers. So, they are counting on a gradual return for Love to bring the offense back to full form. Malik Willis might be substituting at the moment, but Green Bay still fixes its gaze on its franchise QB’s return. The next few weeks will indicate whether these young players can rise to the occasion. Or else, if the Packers are counting down the days until Love’s back in full throttle.