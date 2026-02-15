Malik Willis Update Raises Concerns as Dolphins Face Crucial Tua Tagovailoa Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Miami’s new regime has a big quarterback call looming.

A rising free agent is drawing attention around the league.

Contract realities could shape how the Dolphins approach the position.

It might be too soon to imagine Malik Willis in a Miami Dolphins jersey. Since the young QB is hitting free agency this year, many expect him to replace Tua Tagovailoa. However, an NFL insider believes that Willis’ rising market value could put the Dolphins in a tough spot, especially with their existing contract with Tagovailoa. That financial reality complicates any pursuit of a top free-agent quarterback.

“It’s early, Rich, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Malik Willis is commanding somewhere between 20 and 30 million dollars on the open market,” Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show. “If Justin Fields can get 20 million a year last year, when we’ve got a pretty good track record on him and a pretty good idea what he is, bleak Willis in spots. You saw him, and you’re like, ‘This guy looks like an NFL starter in an offense that close to half the league runs.’”

Pelissero acknowledged that it’s easy to imagine Malik Willis joining Miami, given his strong ties to head coach Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan. The QB previously worked with the duo at Green Bay, with Hafley serving as defensive coordinator and Sullivan as vice president. However, Pelissero believes the potential deal could come at a steep cost, especially when the Dolphins already need to pay Tua Tagovailoa $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

Willis made the most of his limited action this season, showcasing his efficiency with an 85.7% completion rate while adding three touchdowns. He started just once this year, throwing for 288 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis also added 60 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

Stepping in for an injured Jordan Love, he has gone 2-1 as a starter for Green Bay over the past two seasons. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has had just six starts in his four-season career. Still, his steady presence as a backup has already caught the attention of many league analysts. FOX Sports’ Greg Auman called Willis one of the hardest free agents to value.

He noted the weak quarterback draft class and a few reliable starters available in the market. Despite all the uncertainty, he predicted Willis to land a two-year, $40 million deal like Justin Fields. That high price tag is a direct result of the flashes he’s shown in limited opportunities with the Packers.

Miami’s new leadership will soon make a call on Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins underwent a leadership change this year, with Sullivan taking the reins as GM while Hafley stepped in as head coach. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the duo is “nearing a decision” on Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the team. He noted that the $54 million guaranteed money in the QB’s contract lowers his trade prospects, as no team would want to absorb that amount.

Tagovailoa also has a $15 million option bonus that becomes active early in the new league year. Fowler believes Miami could try to work out a trade where another team covers at least part of the salary. Still, that seems like a long shot.

“But him [Tagovailoa] returning and them restructuring his deal is still on the table, but it seems unlikely at this point,” Fowler added. “New regime, Malik Willis could be an option for them. He’s a free agent, he has ties to the Green Bay regime, Jeff Hafley, Jon-Eric Sullivan.”

Moreover, Sullivan recently admitted that they could evaluate quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Also, Miami’s benching of Tagovailoa in the final three games of the 2025 season further exposed the cracks. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, rival general managers see no real trade market for him.

Adding to the complexity is Tagovailoa’s own inconsistent play, which has failed to silence his critics and solidify his future in Miami. The front office’s hesitation is rooted in Tagovailoa’s regression. After throwing for 8,172 yards and 54 touchdowns from 2022-23, his production has dipped to just 5,527 yards and 39 touchdowns over the past two seasons, a decline the new regime can’t ignore.

If the Dolphins release Tua after June 1, they’ll have to deal with a massive $67.4 million dead cap. A trade would lower the financial burden to $45.2 million. But under the team’s new leadership, a future trade seems unlikely. With Tua’s situation and the latest update on Malik Willis, the Dolphins’ search for their next QB has become complicated.