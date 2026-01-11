Matt LaFleur Addresses Calls for Firing After Pointing Fingers at Locker Room for Packers’ Loss

The Green Bay Packers blew a 21-3 halftime lead in what was one of the worst second-half performances you’ll ever see, as they’re out of the playoffs after falling to the Chicago Bears 31-27 in the Wild Card round. The calls for head coach Matt LaFleur to be fired are at an all-time high, and he addressed the same after the game.

“With all due respect, now’s not the time for that,” he said. “I’m hurting for these guys, I can only think about what just happened and there will be a time for that.”

