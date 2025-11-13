Matt LaFleur Admits Jordan Love Is Struggling After Packers QB Blames HC’s Decision

Just a couple of weeks ago, quarterback Jordan Love looked ready to lead the Green and Gold into another late-season surge. He had outdueled Aaron Rodgers on prime time, slinging it for 360 yards with three touchdowns. But since that high in Pittsburgh, the quarterback has sputtered. Recently, the head coach addressed this concern.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the 10-7 stumble against the Philadelphia Eagles under the Lambeau lights, head coach Matt LaFleur admitted his star QB’s slump, according to NFL writer Jason B. Hirschhorn’s X post.

“I know that we’ve hit a rough spell in regard to scoring these last two weeks, but I think he’s [Jordan Love’s] done an outstanding job.” LaFleur said. “We got to make sure that he stays confident. I think that is paramount for every player. I think he is confident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Love hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in the last two games since that emotional win over the Steelers. Even in the game against the Eagles, he managed just 4.9 yards per attempt.

“Try to get back to the drawing board,” the 27-year-old said after the loss to the Eagles. “Same thing as last week. Get back to the film session, trying to find ways to figure out what we’re not doing as well right now, what’s kinda keeping us in a funk and not letting us kinda get into a rhythm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the same ‘next week, next rep’ talk starts sounding like a loop, fans in Wisconsin start to twitch. After the Week 10 loss, the quarterback and head coach can’t decide who’s actually to blame. Here’s what Love said about the play-calling that day.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Love points out Matt LaFleur’s call

When Love was asked about that fourth-and-1 call from their own 44-yard line late in the game, the quarterback pointed the finger at his head coach’s headset.

“Jordan Love confirmed that the fourth-and-1 inside zone run from shotgun was Matt LaFleur’s play call,” 247 Sports’ Zack Jacobson revealed.

The call went to Josh Jacobs in hurry-up mode. The Iggles knew it on sight. After tossing it LaFleur’s way, Love tried to tone it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a call that we called a couple of times, going fast, throughout the game. They probably heard the call or were guessing,” Love explained. “There was a d-lineman saying some stuff, but I still thought we had a light box and we could try and run it there.”

He noted that a defensive lineman even barked out the run direction before the snap. That’s not ideal. When the opposing front knows your play, you’re not going to have a good time.

That moment pretty much summed up Green Bay’s night. The defense kept Jalen Hurts in check, holding Philly to just 10 points. Yet the offense went silent for three quarters. Now on a 5-3-1 record, the team will next visit the New York Giants in Week 11.