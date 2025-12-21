Matt LaFleur Blames Locker Room After Issuing Painful Statement on Packers’ Loss

The Green Bay Packers came to Soldier Field with the intention of beating the Chicago Bears again. But despite leading the game at one point, the Packers were handed an overtime 22-16 defeat by the hosts. Frustrated by the defeat, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hold back on his locker room in the post-game conference.

LaFleur blamed the locker room for making mistakes during the critical moments, which cost them points. However, the team suffered a major shock when Jordan Love went out of the game with a concussion in the second quarter.

HC LaFleur then accepted the defeat by showing the forward path to his players.

“It’s always tough in this league to have to rebound and get it together, but that’s exactly what we have to do,” LaFleur said.

