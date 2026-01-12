Matt LaFleur Clears Feelings on Jeff Hafley’s Future as Several NFL Teams Express Interest in Packers’ DC

Essentials Inside The Story Matt LaFleur on DC Jeff Hafley's future in Green Bay

Multiple teams pursuing Hafley after Packers’ top-12 defensive finish

LaFleur’s own future now under scrutiny after Packers blew an 18-point lead to Chicago

The Green Bay Packers gave away an 18-point lead and were eliminated by the Chicago Bears yesterday at Soldier Field. There’s a lot to reflect upon this season. But before the loss could sink in, head coach Matt LaFleur might be on the cusp of losing his defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, this offseason. LaFleur made his feelings clear on the subject.

“I fully anticipate, I think Hafley is going to do a great job on the interview, and I fully anticipate him getting one of these. I would be so happy for him because he deserves it. He’s a great man, he’s a great friend, he’s a great coach. I would hate to see him leave for us, but at the same time that’s what this business is about, and he’s earned those opps,” LaFleur said.

The Packers’ HC made it clear he’s bracing for the possibility that Hafley lands a head-coaching job, adding that, if that happens, “all options are on the table.”

Reportedly, the Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Raiders have requested a sit-down with the Packers’ DC, bringing the total to five teams that have shown interest. From LaFleur’s perspective, it feels like only a matter of time before one of those conversations turns into an offer.

The Ravens, Giants, and Browns are the only teams with openings that haven’t requested an interview, according to Pro Football Talk. Even so, the level of attention Hafley is drawing makes sense. The Packers have shown a lot more promise in defense than they have up front this season.

The Packers finished 11th in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed during the regular season. Sure, it was expected when they brought in Micah Parsons. He posted 12.5 sacks in just 14 games before tearing his ACL late in the year. He was a big miss in the wild-card loss.

Even with that setback, Hafley’s impact was clear. Before coming to Green Bay, Hafley spent time as the head coach at Boston College Eagles. Prior to that, he built a long resume across both the NFL and college ranks. So yes, his CV certainly qualifies for the head coach gig.

That’s why the Packers need to be ready. If Hafley does move on, one familiar name already makes sense as a fallback: Raheem Morris. LaFleur and Morris crossed paths years ago on Mike Shanahan’s staff with the Washington Commanders, and LaFleur confirmed he reached out after Morris was let go by Atlanta. It can be an option.

But it’s all up in the air right now, as LaFleur’s own future might be uncertain after the humiliating loss yesterday.

Matt LaFleur needs to worry about his own future

Before yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter made it clear that both Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ front office wanted to finalize an extension and maintain stability in Green Bay. Ian Rapoport backed that up, making it clear that LaFleur won’t be fired even if the Packers lose. But after the way they lost, that feeling might change.

Green Bay had the game exactly where it wanted it early, racing out to a 21–3 halftime lead. Then it all slipped away. Over the final two quarters, they let it spiral. By the time the fourth quarter was over, Chicago had outscored the Packers 25–6 and walked off with the win. Once the Bears started dialing up pressure in the second half, LaFleur never really found a counter.

One reason the contract talks hadn’t crossed the finish line was money. LaFleur had leverage before. He probably doesn’t now. And that opens up a question that didn’t seem realistic a week ago: Will he even be back next season?

The Packers have reached the playoffs in six of LaFleur’s seven seasons, which matters. But they still haven’t broken through to a Super Bowl under him, and his postseason record sits at 3–5. At some point, that gap between regular-season success and January results starts to weigh heavier.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will examine the entire picture before deciding how to proceed. LaFleur said Sunday afternoon that he expects to meet either Sunday night or Monday with team president Ed Policy. That conversation will almost certainly touch on where this is headed. LaFleur didn’t dance around it; he wants to stay. But it might be out of his hands.