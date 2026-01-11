brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Matt LaFleur Confirms Stance on HC Future as Packers CEO Takes Firm Decision Following Loss to Bears

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 11, 2026 | 5:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Matt LaFleur Confirms Stance on HC Future as Packers CEO Takes Firm Decision Following Loss to Bears

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 11, 2026 | 5:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With the Green Bay Packers defense going through a fourth-quarter collapse, the Chicago Bears made a historical comeback and headed to the divisional rounds. Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suddenly found himself in the middle of firing calls from a frustrated Green Bay. But is he sticking around?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Of course,” Coach LaFleur said about running it back in 2026, per USA Today’s Ryan Wood. “This is one of one. I love this place. I love the people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned; this is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved