Matt LaFleur Confirms Stance on HC Future as Packers CEO Takes Firm Decision Following Loss to Bears

With the Green Bay Packers defense going through a fourth-quarter collapse, the Chicago Bears made a historical comeback and headed to the divisional rounds. Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suddenly found himself in the middle of firing calls from a frustrated Green Bay. But is he sticking around?

“Of course,” Coach LaFleur said about running it back in 2026, per USA Today’s Ryan Wood. “This is one of one. I love this place. I love the people.”

Stay tuned; this is a developing story…