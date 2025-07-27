Matt LaFleur Demands ‘Respect’ From Jordan Love & Co. After Costly Errors at Packers Training Camp

“I want to develop a championship culture that’s filled with high-character people.” That’s the mindset Matt LaFleur brought when he took over as Packers head coach in 2019—and the turnaround was swift. In 2018, the team stumbled to a 6–9–1 finish under Mike. By 2019, under LaFleur’s leadership, they surged to 13–3. And after a promising 2024 campaign, 2025 could be their breakthrough—if they avoid the early-season issues that LaFleur just spotted at camp.

The 2025 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Matt LaFleur is already far from satisfied. Three days into camp, the Packers are playing messily, far from the “championship culture” he preaches. It started with botched shotgun snaps in Elgton Jenkins’ absence and escalated fast. Cornerback Nate Hobbs twice laid out Dontayvion Wicks during a no-pads session, drawing a one-on-one with LaFleur. It wasn’t just physical mistakes—it was a breakdown in control.

But the breaking point came with Jordan Love. He nearly tossed a pick during the 2-minute drill—harmless on the scoreboard, costly in LaFleur’s eyes. “They’ve got to respect each other enough to be able to compete, but within the guidelines,” he said post-practice. That wasn’t just about late hits or dropped balls. That was about leadership—or the lack of it. LaFleur is demanding accountability from the top. And for this young roster, that means Love needs to not only run the offense but also command the locker room.

And LaFleur’s expectations for Love go far beyond the score box. He’s not just running the offense, but he’s expected to take charge of it. LaFleur once called him “a damn good quarterback,” but added that the bar is higher now. In 2024, Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. With that kind of production, LaFleur knows the system flows through Love, and he’s all in. Yet, outside, the perception hasn’t fully caught up.

Despite all the good numbers, Jordan Love’s rank slipped down to No. 68 on the NFL Top 100 from No. 34 last year. Sure, missing time with injuries didn’t help, but his slide feels more like a reset than a red flag. The tape still shows a quarterback in control with a 95+ rating in back-to-back seasons. And if there were any doubts about his mindset, Love made it clear without saying much.

Jordan Love sends a message as LaFleur slows preseason plans.

Jordan Love didn’t need a press conference to make his point — just one photo and three words. “Almost that time,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white shot of himself. Not loud, but clear. After a season that started shaky and ended sharp, Love’s message to Matt LaFleur was about control. He knows what he’s capable of, and he’s letting the coach know: he’s not waiting around to be handed the keys.

LaFleur, though, isn’t rushing to turn over the ignition. Love’s injury in Week 1 reshaped the Packers’ season. The team saw what happened when they didn’t protect their quarterback, and they’re not repeating that mistake. So while Love is itching to lead, LaFleur is playing it safe. Malik Willis will likely get the preseason reps—not because he’s better, but because LaFleur knows the stakes. Still, Love’s post hangs in the background, a quiet challenge to the coach’s cautious approach.

Love’s late-season numbers back him up. From Weeks 11 to 15, he threw 5 touchdowns, no interceptions, and posted a 112.7 PFF rating—all without top-tier weapons. He doesn’t need words when the stats speak. But being left out of ESPN’s top 10 list—with RGIII’s old quote, “I would still take five guys before I take Jordan Love,” still echoing—adds fuel. So, no, Love isn’t just preparing for a season; he’s gearing up to become a much larger threat.