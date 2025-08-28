Matt LaFleur Gets Boost to Coaching Staff After Announcing Packers’ 13 Roster moves

Just a few weeks ago, things weren’t looking good for the Packers. “We’re missing a lot of key players that are integral to our success as a football team,” coach Matt LaFleur said about his concerns after practice on August 12. A healthy team is what the Packers are eyeing, and they’re making moves to make it happen. Finally, after the roster cut, the team’s locker room sees new hope with the return of old players from injuries. And no matter how nagging these issues are, the players have found a way to contribute to the team. Even those who couldn’t return.

Just like Packers safety Omar Brown, who, despite his serious health issues, has decided to be present for the team. While he cannot suit up on the field, he will contribute to the team with his knowledge. Rob Demovsky reported that the safety will serve in a different role after undergoing a procedure. “Packers S Omar Brown, who’s on IR, said he spent six nights in the Indiana hospital because of a collasped lung. He underwent a procedure to, as he said, “close up the leaks.” He’s obviously disappointed his season is over but plans to study the defense “to where I can teach it,” he wrote on X.

Now, as he continues to study more about the defense, he can be a key asset for the team’s coaching staff. With the experience Brown has on defense, the safety could become an important player when he is finally cleared to join the roster. Brown played for the University of Northern Iowa in the Football Championship Subdivision and was even named the FCS Defensive Freshman of the Year. While his sophomore year was cut short due to COVID, he was still selected for the Hero Sports FCS All-American Sophomore Defense Team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After his stint with the Broncos, he joined the Packers’ practice squad and quickly rose to the active roster from the team’s Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints. Now, practicing for the Packers, he showed promising growth at training camp this season. Unfortunately, that was until the team’s preseason game against the Colts. As the coach explained, he suffered a chest contusion. He was carted off the field mid-game, clutching his chest in pain and wearing an oxygen mask. He spent almost a week at an Indianapolis hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before his exit, he played 19 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams. One standout moment from this season was when he had three interceptions in the Packers’ annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field, leaving the crowd in awe. ESPN’s Demovsky had earlier predicted that the player could be cleared soon to play, but he will have to spend more time off the field to recover. Brown may not have been able to make the 53-man roster. However, he isn’t giving up on his chances to contribute to the team.

AD

While Brown is set to give all his efforts to enhance the team’s defense, the Packers have also been making interesting moves to strengthen the roster.

The Packers made an impressive move ahead of the regular season opener

Just after the roster cut, the Packers have already begun to fill their practice squad with 13 players. The list includes running back Israel Abanikanda, Deslin Alexandre, Johnathan Baldwin, James Ester, Mecole Hardman, Brant Banks, K Mark McNamee, Jamon Johnson, Arron Mosby, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, Jaylin Simpson, and Kristian Welch. General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the full group, which also features international kicker Mark McNamee from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The signings give the Packers flexibility as they finalize depth ahead of Week 1. All these players were the ones who spent time in Green Bay during the preseason, so the team is well aware of the players’ strengths and weaknesses. With roster cuts behind them, the Packers have also shifted their focus back to the practice field as they prepare for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7.

After undergoing his thumb surgery on Aug. 12, Jordan Love practiced fully for the first time. The Packers also welcomed back several starters who had been sidelined during camp. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Xavier McKinney, Aaron Banks, and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice. Their availability strengthens the roster heading into Week 1, giving Green Bay a healthier lineup to pair with its newly stocked practice squad.