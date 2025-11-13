Matt LaFleur Gets Firing Update After Packers HC Admits He’s Coaching for His Job, Per Insider

The Green Bay Packers‘ week 10 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles by 10-7 shook their fandom to the core. In fact, it was so heartbreaking for the fans that they demanded the firing of the head coach, Matt LaFleur. While everyone expects him to be on the hot seat, NFL executive reporter Albert Breer has a different stance.

“I would caution people, the season’s not over, and Matt LaFleur’s record is really good,” Breer explained on the November 12 episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “But that’s why I think that question comes up. It’s like, we’ve got a new team president, which, as you know, in Green Bay is ostensibly the owner, right? And a lot of times, a new owner comes in and wants his own people.”

The NFL insider then explained how the new Packers President, Ed Policy, might evaluate their offensive data and QB stats over the season to determine whether or not to extend the contract of head coach Matt LaFleur. However, the team has shown urgency already.

They extended QB Jordan Love and signed DE Micah Parsons. Moreover, the season has been great. They are still in the playoff contention, 7th in the NFC with a 5-3-1 record. But yes, the back-to-back losses by 3 points at Lambeau Field have made the fans helpless at times. Even then, Policy would take his time to decide the future course.

In 6 seasons, they have qualified for the playoffs 5 times, finishing at the top of the NFC North three times in a row. However, Breer understood the emotion and explained why the calls for firing came.

“The reason it is a topic of conversation is because of some of the turnover above him in the organization. And so…Ed Policy, who’s Carmen Policy’s son, is the new team president there. And when he came in as the new team president, they decided not to extend Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst. Doesn’t mean they won’t, but they just weren’t going to do it right when Ed got on the job,” Breer first cleared how things are moving in the Packers organization hierarchy. “That creates some perception within the organization, whether it’s right or wrong, like, are these guys under evaluation now?”

Ed Policy has been with the Packers as VP & General Counsel (2102-2018) and as COO from 2018 to 2025. So he knows the GM Brian Gutekunst and even Matt LaFleur for a long time. The non-extension raised some questions. But the coach also put an end to those.

Matt LaFleur reveals his coaching strategy for the remainder of the 2025 season

The times are pretty rough for the Packers. So, on November 12, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman asked the HC if he was coaching for his job. He did admit it, but gave a pretty long explanation.

“I’ll leave that for everybody else to decide. I’ll just focus on the day-to-day and try to do, I feel like you’re always coaching for everything in this league. That’s just my mindset. It’s always been that way,” he first said. “You can’t ever exhale. You got to always be pushing. That’s just my mindset, and that will be my mindset ’til they tell me not to coach anymore.”

Matt LaFleur has a great career record in Green Bay with 72 wins and 36 losses. Also, this year, he has steered the offense well before the last two losses. Love has performed above his usual level. In 9 games (all starters), he has a 68.9% completion rate (best in his career) in 2,247 passing yards for 13 TDs and 3 interceptions.

With Micah Parsons leading the defensive unit, they are favored to win big. Even destiny supports them. Brett Favre won the Super Bowl in his 6th year; Aaron Rodgers also won it in his 6th season. Now, Love is in his 6th season. If he wins, we can definitely expect a contract extension.