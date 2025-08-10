Matt LaFleur Gives Major Update On Jayden Reed’s Injury as Packers HC Puts Packers Locker Room on Notice

The energy was high with the Cheeseheads ready for preseason action against the New York Jets. But there was one glaring absence on the turf—Jayden Reed. The Green Bay Packers’ young wideout had already skipped Thursday’s practice, so sitting out the opener wasn’t a shock. What caught everyone off guard, though, was the silence—until Matt LaFleur finally broke it with a major update.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting just how vital Reed has become to the Green and Gold. Last season, despite being limited to slot duties in three-receiver sets, he still led the team with 55 catches on 75 targets, racking up 857 yards. His six touchdown grabs were second only to tight end Tucker Kraft. Just days before the opener, WFRV’s Carson Fowler snapped a photo of Reed pregame in a walking boot. That visual alone had fans bracing for bad news, knowing full well a foot injury doesn’t magically heal overnight. Still, LaFleur’s tone hinted at some light at the end of the tunnel.

In fact, LaFleur revealed he’s “hopeful” Reed will suit up for Week 1. The diagnosis? A sprained foot that, according to Adam Schefter, leaves him “day to day.” However, the Packers coach made it clear the boot wasn’t tied to Reed’s previous toe issue—this was something entirely different. When asked if Week 1 was in jeopardy, he admitted, “anytime you see a guy in a boot that’s a concern.”

However, Reed’s injury update wasn’t the only headline from Matt LaFleur’s presser. The Packers’ head coach took aim at his own locker room after 30-10 loss. “I think a lot of things showed up tonight that I wasn’t necessarily anticipating,” LaFleur said. “All of those penalties were a major problem and it’s hard to get into any type of rhythm when you’re having multiple penalties.” The message was clear—discipline needs tightening before the regular season hits.

Now, circling back to Reed, the slot remains his home. On Family Night, all 10 of his snaps came with the first-team offense in that role. In his absence, Malik Heath or Mecole Hardman could step in, especially with Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams also sidelined. Both Heath and Hardman are fighting for roster spots, but a longer absence for Reed might just shift those odds when cutdown day arrives in Titletown.

Doctor’s updates may jeopardize LaFleur’s week 1 Reed plans

The Packers thought they’d struck gold when they got Reed in 2024. In his first nine games, he averaged almost 70 receiving yards per outing and posted three games over the century mark. But that momentum slowed when LaFleur admitted Reed was “a little banged up,” a phrase that felt more like a warning than reassurance. However, LaFleur is optimistic, but not everyone.

Sports medicine physician Jesse Morse took to X to offer his own educated guess: “Unknown injury but my guess is either a midfoot sprain, turf toe or a moderate ankle sprain.” His follow-up gave fans a small lifeline—“I’ll provide an update when we hear more.” Through it all, Reed hasn’t shied away from being a locker room presence in Titletown.

In fact, LaFleur praised his involvement, saying, “He’s one of the guys out there, I mean, he’s out there the other day at practice when we’re doing some of our drills, and he’s coaching up Matthew Golden. He’s a guy I don’t worry about, he’s going to go out there, he’s going to compete, he’s going to compete at a high level, he’s going to bring up everybody around him as well.”

However, the offseason hasn’t been all smooth sailing. On May 20, LaFleur admitted on Kay Adams’ podcast that, as Reed out the wide receiver situation had become a “headache.” He added, “I don’t really care to be honest with you, what people think. I just care about what we think in our building. And I think we got a lot of great options. And I think we have the versatility to put people at the point of attack, and have confidence that they’re going to go out there and make the play.”

Still, getting Reed back as soon as possible is the ultimate goal.