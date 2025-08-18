Matt LaFleur Pulled Into Tough QB Decision After Colts Win Amid Jordan Love’s Injury

Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, preseason, and 29 Green Bay starters in street clothes, including Jordan Love. If you were watching, you probably felt this one had ‘boring preseason loss‘ written all over it, especially after last week’s dud against the Jets. So, the starters were out in the early going while the Colts’ key players stuck around for the first half. The result? The Packers’ starters found themselves in a bit of a rut, trailing 13-3 at halftime. The offense was slow and plagued by penalties. There were 11 flags just in the first half. And there was a clear struggle to find a rhythm against a Colts team that had a few more starters on the field.

Rookie right tackle Anthony Belton, in particular, earned himself a tough night with two illegal formation penalties. But not all was lost in that first half. The starting offensive line of Jordan Love’s team, especially left tackle Jordan Morgan, showed some promising moments against a tough Colts front by not allowing any pressure or committing a penalty over 15 pass-blocking snaps. Green Bay’s bench mob decided they weren’t done. But here’s where things get interesting for coach Matt LaFleur. This game might just be a crossroads for his quarterback room. Both of his QB3 prospects, Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford, put on a show against the Colts. And each made a compelling case for more responsibility moving forward.

Taylor Elgersma is the Canadian quarterback who flew under the radar coming out of Wilfrid Laurier University. And he really stepped up in this one. After just a brief cameo in the first game, he got significant snaps this time, completing 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards with a crisp passer rating of 96.4. He took over when Jordan Love’s Packers were down big and led three scoring drives, including for two touchdowns. His throws were sharp, his poise surprisingly calm, and he even converted critical third and fourth downs.

LaFleur noticed and said, “I thought there were a lot of good things he did. Obviously led us on a couple [of] scoring drives.” And with this, Matt LaFleur was pulled into the QB3 chatter of the team, as Sean Clifford, too, showed his impressive drive on the field. Because, after all, Elgersma was not completely perfect at the task.

In the presser, LaFleur further added, “I do think there were a couple [of] times where he put the ball in jeopardy in some tough situations – we got bailed out by a penalty on the defense. I think there’s a lot to like but also a lot to learn from.” But coming from a guy who signed as an undrafted free agent and is competing for that precious QB3 spot, this was a huge boost. With just 1:31 left on the clock, the Packers were trailing 19-16. And they were staring down what could have been a second straight preseason loss. Then came Sean Clifford, quarterback drafted in 2023 and a familiar face as the former practice squad mainstay. Clifford made it count big time. He orchestrated a 13-play, 68-yard drive capped by an electrifying 11-yard touchdown run, weaving through defenders with speed clocked at 19 miles per hour.

And that put the Packers in a 23-19 win. “It was a great drive at the end of the game, and he was able to use his legs a little bit on some keepers and was able to get into the end zone,” coach LaFleur said, referring to Clifford. Both men were battling for the elusive QB3 behind Jordan Love and Malik Willis. And from Day 1, neither was willing to give up an inch. What makes this battle so intriguing and tough for Matt LaFleur is how evenly matched these two are becoming when it comes to raw talent and impact. With Jordan Love recovering from thumb surgery and Malik Willis locked in as QB2, this QB3 spot isn’t just a formality; it could be pivotal if injuries strike.

Jordan Love’s road to recovery begins

Jordan Love’s 2025 preseason has been overshadowed by a left thumb injury that led to surgery. However, the recent updates bring cautious optimism for Packers fans. Love sustained the injury during the preseason opener against the Jets. That’s when he collided with a defender’s helmet while the defender sacked him. Initially, he tried to play through the pain, even participating in practice with his thumb taped. But after evaluating the situation, both Love and the Packers decided surgery was the best route.

The surgery took place on August 12 in Los Angeles. And by all accounts, it went smoothly. Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love is “in great spirits” and has remained involved with the team despite being sidelined. The hope is that he will start easing back into practice in some limited capacity next week. There will be a clear focus on cautious rehab, protecting the thumb fully to avoid setbacks. Love himself acknowledged that had the injury occurred midseason, surgery likely wouldn’t have been an option. But now with the offseason timeline, it was a strategic call to be 100% ready by Week 1.

This injury and the recovery timeline are critical because of the precarious quarterback situation in Green Bay. Love missed time last season due to other injuries, and the team’s passing game has been shaky without him. Injuries to five of their key wide receivers and a lack of chemistry when Love or Malik Willis was under center. They made the offense look disjointed in practice and preseason games. General Manager Brian Gutekunst sounded optimistic about Love’s outlook, emphasizing that the surgery was about ensuring complete healing.