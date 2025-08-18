Matt LaFleur Questions Packers’ Medical Staff as Jordan Love’s RB Suffers Another ‘Unlucky’ Injury

The Green Bay Packers’ nightmare week just got worse. Jordan Love already went under the knife for thumb surgery last Tuesday after ligament injury against the Jets on August 9. Love’s non-throwing hand required immediate attention to avoid complications down the road. Now, the injury woes spread beyond the quarterback room, leaving Jordan Love’s RB injured.

MarShawn Lloyd lasted exactly one quarter against Indianapolis on August 16, before his hamstring betrayed him again. Lloyd hauled in a spectacular 33-yard catch, took a crushing hit, and limped off the field — his second injury in as many preseason appearances this year. This was a disaster after an injury marred his rookie year in 2024. For starters, a hip injury derailed his rookie training camp. Hamstring problems cost him the season opener against Philadelphia. An ankle injury in Week 2 against the Colts landed him on injured reserve. Then came appendicitis in November.

Running backs coach Ben Sirmans has watched plenty of players deal with injuries, but Lloyd’s situation defies explanation. “To be honest, I have not, and I don’t think any of us have, or very few of us have,” Sirmans admitted when asked about coaching someone with worse luck. Matt LaFleur’s frustration boiled over when he started questioning the team’s medical approach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Those are my questions to our medical staff all the time. Is there anything else that we could be doing, or that he should be doing? He’s in great shape … I think you’ve got to chalk it up to some bad luck,” LaFleur said. That public questioning of the medical staff reveals how desperate the coaching staff has become for answers.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 3 AD

via Imago Image Credits- Instagram- MarShawn Lloyd

The Packers sent Lloyd to the same Madison facility that helped Christian Watson and Eric Stokes overcome their soft-tissue nightmares. Yet here they are again, watching Lloyd hobble off the field with another hamstring injury. “He’s gonna miss some time,” LaFleur confirmed Sunday, though he couldn’t specify whether Lloyd would be ready for Week 1 against Detroit. Lloyd’s absence reshuffles the entire running back competition.

Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks were fighting for one roster spot behind Josh Jacobs. Now, both might make the team if Lloyd hits injured reserve again. “He certainly has shown a skill set and playmaking ability,” LaFleur acknowledged, “but talent means nothing when you can’t stay on the field.” When Jordan Love’s running back suffers another setback, Packers QB Jordan Love shares a significant injury update.

Jordan Love reveals surgery decision behind Packers concerns

The Packers’ injury epidemic reached its most valuable asset when Jordan Love went under the knife for thumb surgery. While fans held their breath about another setback for their franchise quarterback, Love made it clear that this wasn’t a time for panic. The 26-year-old chose surgery over playing through pain, prioritizing long-term health after last season’s brutal lessons taught him about rushing back too soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 12, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250112_eh_se7_00184

Love’s timing couldn’t have been more deliberate. His left thumb ligament injury occurred during the preseason, giving him maximum recovery time before Week 1 against Detroit. “I think with the time frame that we have right now, finishing up training camp and preseason and heading into the season with the choice to be going into the season 100% healthy was definitely the call I wanted to make,” Love explained. The timing of the surgery also matters.

Love emphasised the surgery’s strategic timing. “If this was in the middle of the season, probably would’ve been something we didn’t get the surgery on,” he said. “But with it still being early and I’m having time to recover and be fully ready for Week 1, the recommendation was to get the surgery.” That decision stems directly from the 2024 nightmare scenario when his Week 1 knee injury derailed everything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The knee injury against Philadelphia forced him to miss two games and never allowed him to find his rhythm afterward. Love finished with respectable numbers — 63.1 percent completion rate, 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions — but those stats fell short of breakout expectations. “Dealing with injuries last year, I wanted to go into this thing feeling good,” he admitted.

Smart decision-making suggests Love learned valuable lessons from last season’s injury struggles and won’t repeat those mistakes.