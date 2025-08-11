Matt LaFleur Refuses to Change Plans Despite Packers & Jordan Love’s Failure Against Jets

“Sloppy football.” Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur couldn’t have described the Packers’ game against the Jets any better. It was a rude awakening, a display of faults with no gain. LaFleur could only admit that “It was a humbling experience,” as every 30-10 loss should be. From the first snap, the Packers looked unsettled. So if the team wants to make a deep run this season, something must change, and quickly.

While the pair of draft picks, Barryn Sorrell and Mathew Golden, had an eventful debut. That was about the only positive takeaway from the game. Veteran Mecole Hardman had a difficult time connecting with the ball and muffed a punt off the bounce. He also made an unwise decision in catching a punt inside the 5-yard line. The O-line struggled in front of the Jets’ defense. They were plagued by holding calls and gave up multiple sacks to the Jets. The first-team defense didn’t do much better, giving up a TD drive to Justin Fields.

Football, at its core, comes down to three things: catching, blocking, and tackling. Unfortunately for the Packers, they fell short in all three. You’d think LaFleur would tear the whole system apart and rebuild it to fix their shortcomings, but that couldn’t be more wrong. As per Packers Writer Zach Jacobson on X, Matt LaFleur said, “We’re gonna stick with our process. We feel pretty good about how we’ve been doing in the past. I think last year at this time, we had a wake-up call against Denver. You’d rather have it now than in the regular season, but you gotta do something about it.”

While they did have an embarrassing meeting with the Broncos last year in a 27-2 loss, it wasn’t exactly a wake-up call. After all, they still finished third in the NFC North. It’s high time LaFleur addressed the issue. The Packers piled up penalties and dropped passes throughout 2024. And the same happened in the game against the Jets. “Too many penalties, drops, missed tackles, bad decision-making. And it showed up in every phase of football. And if you do that, you’re going to get your ass kicked, and that’s exactly what happened,” LaFleur said after the game. While it might be an overreaction to assume a preseason showing will carry into the regular season, it’s hard to ignore that this is the same problem that lingered all of last year.

New season, same old Jordan Love

Speaking of last year’s lingering issues, Jordan Love’s outing against the Jets was far from the comeback performance fans had been hoping for. Remember how injury-ridden last year was for Love. He had injured his MCL late in Week 1, came back ahead of schedule in Week 4, and suffered a groin injury in Week 8. After that, he never quite got into his rhythm. This year could be his shot at redemption.

But the season opener didn’t exactly unfold the way Love would’ve liked, and fans seem to be slowly turning their back on him. Love only threw 1 of 5 for seven yards. On top of that, he took a sack. However, Love insists that it’s only because it’s the preseason. “Especially as a quarterback, in preseason, you don’t want to be taking unnecessary hits. When you get into situations like that where you start moving around, it’s like, ‘All right, how do I get the ball out of my hand or get down?’” he said.

Sure, it’s just a preseason game, and Love has plenty of time to show his worth. But in Green Bay, patience is a luxury rarely afforded to quarterbacks. The shadow of Rodgers and Favre still looms large in the minds of Cheeseheads. If Love struggles to find his rhythm again in the coming season, will it be time for the Packers to look for another Franchise QB? What so you think?