Matt LaFleur Sends Strong Warning to Packers on Protecting Injured Jordan Love Against Lions

Sometimes the story isn’t about who plays but how long they can survive doing it. Green Bay enters Thanksgiving chasing control of the NFC North, and its quarterback will line up bruised, limited, and still refusing to sit. Jordan Love is playing through a separated left shoulder, and the Packers know what that means: one mistake, one free rusher, and one missed assignment could flip the season. The margin for error is gone.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur made that clear. He praised Love for gutting through the injury but stressed that he must stay protected. “I was holding my breath at times when he was getting hit while releasing the ball,” LaFleur admitted.

“We have to do a better job collectively as an offense of making sure—there were a few miscommunications up front where we allowed a free runner in the lap of the quarterback and had some mental mistakes,” he added.

Last week, the Packers allowed several free runners, forcing Love to take hits on an already injured shoulder. This week, they’re up against a Detroit team that thrives on capitalizing on mistakes. LaFleur’s message was direct: they can’t afford any miscommunications against the Lions.

Love suffered a separated left shoulder with an AC joint sprain, which limits him in subtle yet significant ways. He has been forced to hand off only with his right hand, a change that impacts timing, ball security, and play-action disguise. Earlier in the year, he fought through a torn UCL ligament in his non-throwing thumb. Now, the pain threshold rises again.

“It takes a lot of physical and mental toughness to play the quarterback position,” LaFleur said. Love is doing both, but cannot do it alone.

The Packers’ path forward is clear: protect their quarterback, run the ball, and eliminate breakdowns. Detroit won the division two years straight. Green Bay wants it back, and winning starts with keeping No. 10 upright. LaFleur didn’t sugarcoat it. Against the Lions, toughness won’t be enough. The execution must match it.

With Love battling injury and LaFleur demanding flawless protection, the focus now shifts to a different challenge. A matchup that will test Green Bay’s tackles snap after snap.

Matt LaFleur braces for Aidan Hutchinson’s test on Thanksgiving

Matt LaFleur is prepared to face Detroit, as Green Bay’s offensive tackles are expected to stand alone against Aidan Hutchinson. No extra tight end. No constant double-teams. Just linemen vs. one of the NFL’s most disruptive defenders.

LaFleur pointed out that Detroit’s defensive front makes it tricky to double-team Hutchinson because “they do a good job of putting him in positions where they make it hard to double him situationally.” Aggressive fronts, pressure looks, and quick add-ons force Green Bay to keep receivers in routes rather than in protection.

“If you’re going to double somebody, you’ve got one less eligible,” LaFleur added. Against man-coverage pressure, that can choke an offense quickly.

So, the Packers will take their chances and hope they avoid the fate of Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who held Hutchinson in check until the final snap, when a lone mistake cost New York the game.

While protection remains Green Bay’s priority, respect flows both ways. LaFleur credited Detroit’s improvement since offensive play-calling shifted to Dan Campbell. Currently, the Lions rank sixth in EPA/play and ninth in success rate. Jahmyr Gibbs has exploded as a featured weapon, posting one of the highest targets-per-route rates among NFL players in 2024 (31.1% targeted on route) and remaining a focal receiving option in 2025.

LaFleur also highlighted the pieces around him, like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and David Montgomery. And noted that Jared Goff is playing “the best football” of his career.

Now, two months after their first meeting, both teams arrive changed, sharper, and fully aware of what lies at stake. One game, one division race, and one fearless approach to blocking Aidan Hutchinson.