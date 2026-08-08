Matt LaFleur Takes Harsh Step in Training as MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Watson Handed Celebration Bans

Training camps brought out some celebrations in Green Bay, as running back MarShawn Lloyd and wide receiver Christian Watson marked their touchdowns with a backflip. But head coach Matt LaFleur has taken a strict step, banning the backflips, as the celebrations can put both players at risk of another injury.

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“I’ve always been able to do it,” Lloyd told reporters, per NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith. “Coach LaFleur doesn’t want me to do it no more…He said it was cool, but he said, ‘Let’s not do that.’ He told him [Christian Watson] the same thing: Stop doing them.”

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In all fairness, LaFleur is justified in taking these harsh steps in such cases, looking back at how Lloyd’s NFL years have gone so far.

The running back has played in just one game since being drafted in 2024 and missed the entire 2025 season. Lloyd has been plagued by multiple hamstring strains, appendicitis, and injuries to his ankle, calf, and groin.

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“I’ve been doing them for a long time, but it’s fine,” Lloyd said. “If he said it’s over, it’s over.”

Meanwhile, Watson did play in 10 games last season but missed the first seven after suffering a Grade 3 ACL tear in January 2025. The wide receiver has also dealt with multiple injury setbacks during his career.

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Finally feeling healthy, Watson is preparing to return this season. Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with off-field issues, giving Lloyd a fair chance to compete for a bigger role in the backfield.

Coming back to the celebration itself, Lloyd explained that he performed it to bring new energy to the RB room that otherwise was not celebrating enough.

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“The running backs weren’t doing any celebrations when we were scoring,” Lloyd added, per NBC Sports. “The whole offense wasn’t liking that. The receivers came into the running back room and said, ‘You guys need to start celebrating more.’ So that was the first thing that came to my mind. I can’t dance. I don’t know how to do the dance they’re doing. But I know how to do a backflip.”

Even though LaFleur does not want Lloyd performing backflips, quarterback Jordan Love was amazed by the celebration.

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“I kind of like started turning my back and then I heard everybody going crazy and saw him doing the flip,” Love said, per Fox Sports. “It’s impressive. I can’t do that myself.”

However, Love also acknowledged concerns about the move due to Lloyd’s injury history.

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Lloyd has been doing backflips since he was six years old, but the risk remains a concern for the Packers. The last time he performed one was at a charity softball game in June, before bringing the celebration to training camp. But both players will now have to keep their backflip celebrations aside and focus on staying healthy.