Matt LaFleur to Cut Ties With MarShawn Lloyd Amid Packers RB’s Constant Injury Struggles – Insider

In the middle of their game against the Indianapolis Colts, the sophomore prospect of the Green Bay Packers, MarShawn Lloyd, was taken off the field. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky confirmed the news, “He (Lloyd) has already missed time this summer (groin), and he appeared to get shaken up on his catch and did not play another snap.” Later, when Matt LaFleur was asked if Lloyd was okay, the HC, in a despairing tone, said, “We’ll see.” And so, we are seeing.

It started with an intention. From the first drive, the message was clear for the offensive line: give MarShawn Lloyd the football and see what he can do. He was the feature of the first two possessions, touching the ball six times on the opening series alone. The real highlight came when Malik Willis dialed up a wheel route up the right sideline. Lloyd pulled down a 33-yard catch near his knees despite stumbling in stride. But that flash was fleeting. As Lloyd steadied himself after the grab, Rodney Thomas arrived with a heavy hit. Lloyd rose slowly. And as fate would have it, Lloyd didn’t stand up for long; a turning point in his tenuous hold on the roster.

In the aftermath, in his regular Packers.com Q&A, longtime team reporter Mike Spofford was asked what general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur might do with MarShawn Lloyd’s spot. His answer was measured but telling, “Depending on how long he’ll be out, one option would be to put him on IR at final cuts with the designation to return. Teams can do that with up to two players who won’t count against the initial 53, but those two would count against the total of eight players allowed to come back from IR during the course of the season.”

Spofford shared the questionnaire on X and gave his “Thoughts on growth of a key position group, QB Jordan Love’s 7-on-7 work, looming roster decisions and more in today’s Q/A.” It was the kind of insider note that reveals the team’s calculus. Carrying MarShawn Lloyd would cost them flexibility on the 53. Moving him to IR conserves space, but burns one of just two ‘designated to return’ slots; a commodity not to be spent lightly.

But if that 33-yard wheel route was a glimpse of what the Packers hope to build around, MarShawn Lloyd’s injury history tells the other side of the story: a reminder that every flash has been followed by a setback.

This isn’t the first time Matt LaFleur has handled a MarShawn Lloyd’s setback

The Packers drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round last year. And his first training camp began with a hip injury. In his 2024 preseason debut, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him off the field until Week 2. Down the road, when he made his regular-season debut against the Colts. He carried the ball six times for 15 yards with one reception but was injured once again, this time with an ankle that sent him to injured reserve.

That was all to his 2024 season, and the 2025 season? It’s already looking troubling. Each incident is different, but the throughline is the same: when opportunity knocks, availability betrays him. From college ACL tears to a rookie year and now a sophomore year riddled with injuries, his story has been more about recovery than impact.

During his college days, he redshirted his first year at South Carolina in 2020 after tearing his ACL, then returned in 2021 as a reserve, rushing 64 times for 228 yards and a touchdown while regaining confidence. He was transferred to USC in January 2023 for a fresh start, but the theme of battling through physical hurdles followed him to the NFL.

For Marshawn Lloyd, every chapter of his career has been shaped by resilience through setbacks, and Green Bay now offers his next chance to finally turn potential into production. Matt LaFleur has long preached the importance of patience with young players, so if Lloyd can stay on the field, the Packers coach may yet uncover the dynamic runner he envisioned when the team took a chance on him.