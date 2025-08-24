Matt LaFleur to Cut Ties With 9 Receivers as Matthew Golden Continues to Grab Packers’ Attention: Report

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their preseason with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, finishing the three-game slate on a high note. “Really proud of our guys out there today,” Matt LaFleur said afterward. “They went out there and competed and brought great energy. It always starts there and I thought our effort was pretty consistent for four quarters.” The win was nice. But everyone in the building knows what comes next… Roster cutdown day. By Tuesday, every team must trim to 53 players, and LaFleur admitted the process always carries mixed emotions.

“And now, obviously, a lot of decisions need to be made,” he said. “This is always a bittersweet time in terms of, you have to say goodbye to a lot of guys who have busted their butt for months and months and years. I definitely appreciate that locker room. I think we have a great group of guys. We’ll be excited for the guys who make it and certainly it’s always disappointing for the guys who don’t.” LaFleur added that the Packers went into the preseason finale with a strong sense of how the roster would shake out. But he left the door open for late changes based on performances against Seattle or potential opportunities from other teams’ cuts.

That leaves LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst with some tough calls over the next 48 hours. Gutekunst, known for his three- and five-year planning style, spent much of the past week in conversation with LaFleur about roster construction. The decisions are heightened this year as the Packers try to move past the “wild-card ceiling” perception and re-establish themselves as a contender in the NFC North. Saturday’s win may have closed the book on preseason, but the real drama is only just beginning.

As per Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive final roster forecast, the coaching staff has opted to retain only three running backs on the active roster while demoting others to practice squad eligibility.

The cuts on the running backs are as follows:

Israel Abanikanda

Tyrion Davis-Price

Amar Johnson

The team will place MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve with a designation to return. This is because of his hamstring injury, which should keep him out for the first four games of the regular season. The team released Abanikanda and Johnson despite the flashes each showed during the preseason. Sports Illustrated observed that “against Seattle, Abanikanda fumbled and Johnson was called for holding, and neither got going in the run game, but they showed enough to merit a longer look.”

At wide receiver, Matt LaFleur is expected to cut six players, listed as follows:

Mecole Hardman

Kawaan Baker

Julian Hicks

Cornelius Johnson

Will Sheppard

Isaiah Neyor

The Packers and Matt LaFleur might retain Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams on the active roster, with Christian Watson starting the season on the PUP list. Hardman’s release is inconsistent with his experience, but his shaky preseason play and ineffectiveness as a returner ultimately did him in.

The confidence that the coaching staff has in their young receiving talent, with Matthew Golden in particular, has come into play with these tough decisions. Matt LaFleur’s readiness to part ways with veteran experience to build up younger players reads as a clear commitment to the franchise’s long-term vision under Gutekunst’s strategic planning philosophy.

Matthew Golden continues to grab headlines

Wide receiver Matthew Golden has become a valuable asset for the Packers in a hurry during this preseason. In the season finale vs. Seattle, he had a highlight-reel 39-yard catch, displaying precision route-running and sure hands. Golden became Green Bay’s first-round WR since 2002, thus ending the team’s 23-year drought after Javon Walker. The Packers paired him with Savion Williams to mark the first time they drafted two receivers within the first three rounds, reflecting their emphasis on boosting Jordan Love’s arsenal.

Golden was so impressive in camp that Jordan Love dubbed him the most impressive offensive player. He lauded his “strong hands,” top-level route-running, and speed. His scorching 4.29-second 40-yard dash is carrying over on the field, with Brian Gutekunst pointing to his consistency as a portent of future NFL success. With Christian Watson and others sidelined by injury, Golden’s preparedness is a significant plus, making him a Week 1 contributor. Matt LaFleur even commented on Up and Adams’ show on both Golden and Love that, “I think he’s done a really good job. Football is important to him. Anytime you get guys that are talented in football and football is important to them, they got a great chance of reaching their full potential.”

What distinguishes Golden from most first-year receivers is his seeming confidence level and football smarts in breaking down NFL principles. His play against Seattle was as much about football as athleticism. It also showed a high level of knowledge of leverage, timing, and situation. Something, even first-year players, might take months to develop. Something even Matt LaFleur himself acknowledges.

With Christian Watson set to start the season on PUP and Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed facing injury issues, Golden’s availability becomes even more vital for the Packers’ initial-season offensive production. His smooth transition into Matt LaFleur’s offense indicates that he won’t require the standard learning curve. Thus, it makes him an actual weapon for Week 1 against Detroit instead of just a developmental resource down the line.