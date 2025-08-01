Matt LaFleur to Move On From Injured WR Amid Packers’ Strong Interest in Terry McLaurin Trade – Report

Matt LaFleur doesn’t need a loud announcement to make a bold move. Sometimes, all it takes is silence, like Dontayvion Wicks quietly missing practice again. The promising 2023 fifth-round pick sat out of the August 1 session after a brief return on July 31, where he only logged partial participation. A lingering calf issue now shadows his training camp, and perhaps his entire Packers future. While some hoped this was a minor flare-up, others within the building are reading between the lines. And when it comes to LaFleur, signs like this never go unnoticed.

The tipping point came when ESPN’s Seth Walder proposed the Packers trade Wicks to the Cardinals in his report. “They can afford to part with Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick who hasn’t put it all together despite showing potential.” In exchange, they might get a 2026 fourth-round pick. On the surface, it’s a quiet deal. Behind the scenes, it’s a sharp signal. Wicks, who totaled 996 yards and 9 touchdowns in two seasons, wasn’t just slipping on the depth chart; he was falling out of the team’s long-term plans.

In Matt LaFleur’s system, “almost” doesn’t cut it. And the fact that Arizona saw value where Green Bay saw surplus speaks volumes about the urgency both franchises are navigating this season. First came Jayden Reed. Then Romeo Doubs. Now, it’s rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden, who’s rapidly locking up a top-three spot. Golden’s rise, paired with Wicks’ uncertain health, leaves little mystery about LaFleur’s mindset. He’s not waiting for players to catch up; he’s moving on.

Even Christian Watson, recovering from a torn ACL, has clearer standing in the WR pecking order. Wicks’ average of 1.8 yards per route run just doesn’t hold weight anymore, especially behind Reed (2.3) and Watson (2.0).

Meanwhile, Arizona finds itself in the opposite position. After drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals still lack reliable depth behind their rookie phenom. Wicks won’t be asked to be the savior; he’ll be asked to be steady. The Cardinals are banking on his upside. For the WR room that’s been paper-thin behind Harrison, the move is more of a necessity than a luxury.

And so, the move feels inevitable. Arizona gets a former first-team All-ACC standout with untapped upside. Green Bay gets roster flexibility and clarity. For Wicks, it’s a chance to reset his career in a WR room that isn’t quite as stacked. But for Matt LaFleur, this is just business as usual. Once again, the Packers are running full speed toward the future, and they’re not looking back.

Matt LaFleur is aiming for a 2x Pro Bowler WR

For years now, the Green Bay Packers have been playing a dangerous game, one of patience. Since Davante Adams walked out the door in 2022, the franchise has searched far and wide for a true WR1 to anchor their offense. For the first time in a while, Green Bay isn’t chasing shadows. They’re staring straight at the chance to rebuild their receiving corps in one offseason.

Washington Commanders running back Terry McLaurin 17 celebrates after a game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 27, 2024. The Commanders beat the Bears 18-15 after Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 threw a 65-yard Hail Mary pass into the end-zone with no time left on the clock.

The unexpected cracked open the trade market, and Terry McLaurin wants out. Jordan Schultz dropped the bombshell: the Commanders’ All-Pro receiver has formally requested a trade. According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, McLaurin might not even demand a first-round pick. That’s the kind of opening GM Brian Gutekunst doesn’t let slip by.

Imagine this, McLaurin, who’s had five straight 1,000-yard seasons and just hit a career-high 13 touchdowns, takes over as the instant alpha. Suddenly, Jordan Love isn’t just surrounded by decent options. He’s working with firepower. With depth at WR (Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden), the Packers could offer Washington a combination of a future second-rounder and a starting-caliber receiver like Doubs.

Moving on from Wicks would create space, not just on the roster, but on the balance sheet. Money is the real sticking point. McLaurin reportedly wants more than DK Metcalf’s $33 million a year, and that’s no small ask. But as Adam Schefter noted, he and Washington seem far apart. For a team like Green Bay, with a rising QB on a team-friendly deal and a win-now window cracking open, big spending could finally make sense.

Because this isn’t about overpaying for flash. It’s about making a push. The Packers have made back-to-back postseason appearances, but the NFC North has become a cage match, three playoff teams in 2024, each hungrier than the last. If Green Bay wants to not just survive but take control of the division, a move for McLaurin could be the hammer blow. This could be the move that flips the narrative for Matt LaFleur. From waiting to winning.