Matt LaFleur’s $77M Offensive Gamble to Risk Jordan Love’s Career as Packers QB Receives Strong Warning – Report

Jordan Love can’t afford another slow start. After an uneven 2024 season—where Love missed nearly three games and the offense stalled—questions mounted. But head coach Matt LaFleur pushed back: “There’s a narrative out there… that he wasn’t as productive as the year before. Well, he missed significant time… and you’re not going to produce as much from a numbers perspective.” Still, as Green Bay reshuffles its offensive line, Love now faces even more pressure. One move, in particular, could decide whether things stabilize or spiral.

That move? A $77 million bet on Aaron Banks. LaFleur’s decision isn’t just a roster shuffle—it’s a high-stakes reshaping of the Packers’ offensive core. Banks was brought in so Elgton Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowl guard, could move to center full-time. But while Jenkins excelled in pass protection last year, Banks was ranked as the 33rd best guard by PFF. Green Bay is banking on Banks to solidify the left side, but he’s never played a full season without inconsistency or injury concerns. A turf toe nagged him through 2023, and in 2024, a midseason MCL sprain forced him to miss four games and limited his lateral movement even after returning.

Jordan Love’s protection just took a real hit, and the numbers from 2024 back it up. Elgton Jenkins allowed only 1 sack while earning an 83.1 PFF pass-blocking grade—third-best among all guards. In contrast, despite allowing only one sack, Aaron Banks surrendered 25 total pressures over 775 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 60.5 PFF grade that placed him 77th among guards. Additionally, Banks drew five penalties. With that reshuffling, Love may now face pressure faster and more often than ever before.

It begs the question—why take that kind of risk at all? LaFleur is betting on a more aggressive, gap-running offense behind Josh Jacobs, and the staff sees Jenkins’ mobility and communication skills as assets in the center role. Banks, at 6’5″ and 325 lbs, started 13 games for the 49ers in 2024 and played 775 total snaps, with most of his success coming in the run game. He posted a 68.9 run-blocking grade and was part of a San Francisco team that averaged over 141.2 rushing yards per game in 2024. The plan is clear: control the trenches—but it hinges on Banks holding firm at left guard.

And if he doesn’t? The fallout hits home. Banks allowed five pressures in one game and posted below-average pass-blocking grades in several games. He drew five penalties. Meanwhile, Jenkins, now the center, was a Pro Bowl selection in the 2020 and 2022 seasons. And as questions swirl around the left guard spot, the potential impact on Jordan Love’s performance is a topic of discussion.

Jordan Love faces questions off the field

Jordan Love signed a $220 million deal. Then came the viral video. He was dancing with wife Ronika Stone, all smiles and rhythm. The clip was celebratory… Or so, you would think. Instead, it raised eyebrows.

One report claimed, “There has been ‘concern’ that Jordan Love could be entering into training camp unfocused. He is currently vacationing instead of prepping for upcoming training camp.” Love wasn’t just dancing—he was still shaking off the sting of 2024’s rocky start.

That season still lingers. Love went down in Week 1, forcing Malik Willis into action. By the time he returned in Week 4 against the Vikings, Love was clearly still working through the effects of the injury. LaFleur leaned into creativity. Against the Bears, with Love lined up as a decoy, Willis took a direct snap and pushed ahead. “There were definitely some wrinkles added,” LaFleur said. “We have a variety of schemes… The ability to put guys in certain positions…” It was a hint that the Packers could evolve—two quarterbacks, two weapons, one offense.

Still, Love is the guy. No whispers. No controversy. “I feel pretty confident that we know what we have in Jordan, and we got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said after minicamp. It was the kind of comment that draws a line in the sand. Love might have been off the field for a moment, but when he returned, he was sharp. Commanding. The leadership is there. Now, it’s about returning refreshed—and reminding everyone why he earned the franchise tag in the first place.