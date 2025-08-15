Matt LaFleur’s TE Assigns Blame for Packers Failures As Jordan Love Confirms Surgery Decision

The Packers’ offense is sputtering, and the season hasn’t even started. With Week 1 around the corner, head coach Matt LaFleur has been watching his unit limp through practices. During a recent joint practice against the Colts, the Packers looked strong in the run game. Their top running backs and most of the offensive line were on the field. Jordan Morgan stayed at left tackle, while Rasheed Walker eased back from a groin injury. But here’s the catch: things fell apart in their passing game.

Packers’ QB Jordan Love missed the session with a soft cast on his hand, while the injury list for receivers kept growing. Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Savion Williams were all sidelined. So, without Love and the top 4 veteran receivers, Matt LaFleur’s offense couldn’t find any rhythm. Malik Willis stepped in at QB, but the results were underwhelming. Willis had lined up with Cornelius Johnson and Julian Hicks – two receivers with minimal camp impact and likely bound for the practice squad. Not exactly the dream setup for a smooth passing attack. And tight end Tucker Kraft didn’t shy away from pointing out the obvious.

“Some of our youth showed a lot,” Tucker Kraft admitted after the joint practice. He stressed the importance of knowing what to do, playing fast, and staying consistent. The young guys struggled with that, especially given the depth chart’s injury issues. “We left some meat on the bone… we were competing, but we didn’t empty the tank,” he added. The Packers’ TE also explained that young receivers sometimes hesitate when they’re unsure of the playbook. And that should raise some alarms for Matt LaFleur.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

We all know that hesitation hurts the explosiveness of the offensive linemen off the line and their precision in routes. So, while the Colts did break through the Packers‘ OL for a couple of sacks, the bigger problem came downfield. Were the receivers failing to get open, or were the throws simply off target? Either way, that connection wasn’t there during the joint practice. But Tucker Kraft believes that the young guys will improve with more reps, even if they have a lot to learn.

Despite the struggles through the passing game, Kraft then found a bright spot. “We ran the hell out of the ball!” he exclaimed. Still, evaluating the passing game right now would be nearly impossible without their starting receivers and quarterback. The Packers still have some time before their regular-season opener against the Lions on Sept. 7 to make some progress. And with that in mind, their QB Jordan Love just made a critical decision.

Jordan Love goes through surgery before heading into Week 1

Jordan Love had injured his left thumb on his non-throwing hand during the preseason opener against the Jets. He hit it on the helmet of defensive tackle Jay Tufele. At first, he had brushed it off. But after leaving the game, he kept fidgeting with his thumb and eventually brought in the trainers. The result? A torn UCL that required surgery. As such, Jordan Love made a critical call this week – he went under the knife.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Jordan Love told reporters that he wanted to enter the season fully healthy, so he went through surgery in Los Angeles. “With the time frame we have, finishing camp and heading into the season 100% healthy was the call I wanted to make,” he said. If this had happened midseason, he said surgery might have been delayed. But with time to recover before Week 1, the decision was easier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After dealing with multiple injuries last season, the Packers’ QB did not want to start this year with anything lingering. Last year was rough on Jordan Love physically. He missed two games after spraining his MCL in the opener against the Eagles in Brazil. Later, he dealt with a groin injury. Going into 2025, he’s determined not to repeat that.

Interestingly, Love still practiced with the thumb taped up. He even adjusted by using his right hand for handoffs normally done with his left. Love plans to test his thumb next week. “We’ll just play it by ear,” he said. “Once I get throwing and moving, we’ll see how it feels. But next week we should be starting.” But Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love hasn’t thrown since surgery and won’t be doing so immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, the Packers have to weather the storm for now. They have another joint practice with the Seahawks, followed by their preseason finale. Malik Willis will then take the reins in their preseason game against the Colts. So, Matt LaFleur needs to get the starters back on the field and hope Jordan Love’s thumb heals exactly as planned. Because if they start the season at less than full strength, the uphill climb could be steep.