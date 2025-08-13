Matt LaFleur’s WR Takes Injury Risk & Joins Packers Practice Amid Jordan Love’s Injury Concerns

Across the league, some rather unfortunate HC’s meticulously curated roster has started to feel like a medical chart. Packers reporter Andy Herman sounded the alarm perfectly, summing up the current events writing, “The WR room is being brutalized right now.” The Packers have taken heavy damage. Thirteen starters, including key receivers, missed the preseason clash with the Jets, a game Green Bay dropped 10-30. Linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Nate Hobbs, safety Xavier McKinney, and lineman Rasheed Walker were all sidelined. The biggest blow might be the absence of Matt LaFleur’s top target from the past two seasons, Jayden Reed, who still has not stepped on the practice field. But the engine of the WR room depends on hope and hard work.

LaFleur admitted, “Hopefully we’ll get him back before the regular season,” but conceded there is reason for concern. Reed looked like a goldmine find when 2024 opened, slicing through secondaries with ease. In the first nine games, he averaged nearly 70 receiving yards and notched three games over the century mark. Now, the sight has transformed a breakout star hobbling on turf.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said. “I think anytime you see a guy in a boot, that’s a concern.” A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Jayden Reed has a sprained foot and is day to day. Entering his third year, his leg remains a concern as he battles both a toe injury and a separate foot issue during training camp. Yet injury concerns have never fully stopped the Packers.

Few would have blamed Reed for missing work, but a viral clip told another story. Reporter Cameron Ezeir shared an end-of-practice video on X, showing players cranking out push-ups. In one corner stood a player in a heavy boot, one foot stacked on the other. It was Jayden Reed. The caption read, “Everyone doing pushups to end practice, even #Packers WR Jayden Reed while in a boot.”

The red flags did not blare as loudly as they could have when the injury first broke. Sports Medicine Physician Jesse Morse had joined the speculations some time back, offering scenarios on X. “Unknown injury but my guess is either a midfoot sprain, turf toe, or a moderate ankle sprain.” His caution kept fans on high alert for updates.

Packers fans finally got a shred of optimism when Morse added, “I’ll provide an update when we hear more.” No confirmed diagnosis has been given, and the wait continues. Even with the depth chart taking hits, Green Bay seems quick to shake off setbacks, whether it is a receiver in a boot or a quarterback nursing a hand.

Jordan Love to power through injury

Jordan Love is stepping away from Packers practice after picking up an unexpected thumb injury. The quarterback will have a procedure on his left thumb and is expected back next week. General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters without sounding excessively concerned. Gutekunst said Love is not expected to miss any regular-season action. Even though the news of a surgery is not slowing down Love. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the surgery date. The exact nature of the injury remains a serious concern.

Gutekunst explained that Love hurt his thumb during the preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. The GM described it as “a ligament thing.” The incident happened when Love tried to escape the pocket, and his left hand struck the side of defensive tackle Jay Tufele’s helmet. The third-down hit resulted in a sack midway through the first quarter. That snap turned out to be Love’s last play of the game.

On Monday (August 12), Love was spotted at practice with his thumb taped. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he did not miss any reps despite the injury. The decision to move forward with surgery came after that session. Analysts believe the quarterback should still be ready for Week 1, though the situation is being watched closely.

Until Love returns, Malik Willis will take over as the Packers’ lead quarterback in preseason work. The added reps give Willis a prime chance to showcase his game while Green Bay waits for its starter to heal and take back control of the offense. For now, Matt LaFleur is battling to bandage a long list of injuries.