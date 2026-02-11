Micah Parsons Announces Condition for Leaving Packers, Sends Strong Message to NFL

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons floated a surprising idea that could reshape his future in Green Bay

Micah Parsons is perhaps already mapping out his exit strategy from Green Bay. With free agency less than a month away, the star linebacker has announced his conditions for leaving the Green Bay Packers, after joining the franchise ahead of the 2025 season via a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys. However, this condition for leaving is something the NFL itself would have to fulfill first.

Parsons was at an event where he was asked about the possibility of the NFL having an international team. Responding to this, the Packers star agreed to the proposal before detailing how such a team could work in the modern NFL.

“I almost think we should create an international team,” Micah Parsons shared this strong message for the league, as per Front Office Sports. “I know it’d be uneven in divisions, but I look at it like, make it like the Notre Dame of the NFL. Yeah, really. I’ll be the first one on board to go over.”

Parsons was asked this question as the NFL has been pushing for the international growth of the sport by hosting a record-breaking seven regular-season games outside the U.S. Subsequently, the NFL has already committed to nine international games in 2026, with the league commissioner, Roger Goodell, expressing interest in increasing that number to 16.

Furthermore, Goodell addressed the possibility of international expansion of the league, with teams representing cities outside the USA.

“I think at some point, if our international growth continues the way it is, I can see international growth on an international basis and in some of these markets, which they’re undoubtedly even today,” Goodell said during an interview with Scott Graham. “I think there are cities out there that could support an NFL team, and we’re at the early stages. So you know. I don’t take international expansion off the table. I think it is very possible someday.”

Goodell may take more time to fulfill Micah Parsons’ wishes. However, despite being ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL late against the Denver Broncos, the linebacker is already trying to help fulfill the Packers’ dream of a perfect roster by making moves to improve the team.

Micah Parsons tries to recruit a star WR during the Pro Bowl

The NFL stars have often used the Pro Bowl to recruit top players to their teams ahead of the upcoming regular season. Over the last few years, tight end Kyle Pitts used the Pro Bowl to lure free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to join the Atlanta Falcons, who eventually signed a four-year contract with the team in 2024. Continuing this tradition, Micah Parsons was allegedly trying to recruit wide receiver George Pickens during the recent NFL Pro Bowl.

Parsons’ former teammate CeeDee Lamb revealed how the star linebacker was trying to lure Pickens to the Packers during his upcoming free agency in an appearance on the Up & Adams Show.

“Everybody in my face is trying to recruit him while I’m standing right next to him,” Lamb said. “Micah, for one. Let’s start with Micah… I don’t know what’s going on with him. He’s too active to be on a scooter.”

It’s no surprise that Parsons and the Packers are eyeing George Pickens, who is coming off a career year where he recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. After a 9-7-1 finish, Green Bay will push to add another weapon for its offense, as its leading receiver, Romeo Doubs, is also a pending free agent.