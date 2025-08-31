Micah Parsons Breaks Silence After Rewriting Century Long History Right After Packers Trade

Micah Parsons officially closed the book on a century of Packers history the moment he chose his jersey number. After asking fans online whether he should wear No. 0 or No. 1 in Green Bay, he settled on No. 1. According to a 2003 article on the Packers’ own site, that number was last worn by team founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau. It was never retired, but Lambeau was the only player ever credited with wearing it, until now.

The Packers’ social team didn’t miss a beat annnoucing. They wrote, “First No. 1 in GB in 99 years” on Instagram. The post went viral fast. Even Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis jumped in, sharing the story with his own twist: “When you wake up and realize it wasn’t a dream! 🧀🧀🧀 @_micahparsons11.” Even Parsons himself reposted it, doubling down on the moment.

That excitement naturally leads back to the man who last wore the number, Earl “Curly” Lambeau. Alongside George Whitney Calhoun, he co-founded the Packers in 1919. Lambeau wasn’t just a co-owner, he suited up for 10 seasons and left a mark as both player and coach. His coaching run stretched from 1920 to 1949, shaping the franchise’s DNA. It’s no surprise he landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Packers Hall of Fame, and even the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. His impact is everywhere in Green Bay lore.

But here’s the twist. Lambeau last wore the number way back in 1926. Since then, only a handful of numbers retired—No. 3 for Tony Canadeo, No. 4 for Brett Favre, No. 14 for Don Hutson, No. 15 for Bart Starr, and No. 66 for Ray Nitschke. Lambeau’s honor came instead with his name etched on the very stadium the Packers call home.

via Imago Credits: X.com/@mattschneidman

However, Parsons isn’t the only one who made history; rookie wideout Matthew Golden also claimed the #0. The 22-year-old transferred from Houston to Texas and put up a monster season in 2024 with 58 catches, 987 yards, and nine touchdowns. He then clocked a blazing 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, skyrocketing into first-round territory. Green Bay snagged him at No. 23 overall, their first first-round wideout since Javon Walker back in 2002.

But now, the real question brewing across the City of Fountains is simple—will Micah Parsons line up in Week 1 against the Lions?

When Micah Parsons will suit up for the Packers

The Micah Parsons deal, sealed on Thursday, shook Titletown to its core. Two first-rounders and Pro Bowl tackle Kenny Clark went to Dallas in exchange for Parsons, followed by a monster four-year, $188 million extension. That contract not only locked him in as the face of the defense but also made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

But here’s the catch—Parsons hasn’t exactly had a smooth offseason. A training camp hold-in and some lingering back tightness raised doubts about how quickly he can suit up. Still, Parsons brushed it off with confidence. “I think physically, you know, I’m great,” he said on Friday. “I think I can contribute a lot. We already talked about how we can ramp things up and get me into a flow where they feel comfortable and I feel comfortable.” And then he dropped the line every Cheesehead wanted to hear: “They didn’t give up what they gave up for me to sit on the sidelines.”

Meanwhile, Parsons has already cleared his physical in Green Bay, signed the paperwork, and unveiled his new look. He’ll wear No. 1—the first Packer to do it since Curly Lambeau back in the 1920s. That history comes with pressure, but the betting markets aren’t shy. After the trade, ESPN BET bumped the Packers’ Super Bowl odds from +2000 to +1400, ranking them sixth-best in the league.

Even so, September 7 is creeping closer. Parsons admitted he pushed agent David Mulugheta to wrap up negotiations because he refused to miss game time. And despite skipping practices in Dallas, he insists his back won’t hold him back now.

As Parsons put it bluntly, “I haven’t not played football this long since I was in seventh grade. I was worried about that, but now that’s resolved.” For Green Bay, there’s no better timing. Dropping their record-breaking defensive star into a Week 1 showdown against the defending NFC North champs could be the perfect opening statement.