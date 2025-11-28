Micah Parsons Breaks Silence on Devonte Wyatt’s Injury After Matt LaFleur Shared Concerning News

Essentials Inside The Story Devonte Wyatt’s injury delivers major defensive setback

The Green Bay Packers’ gritty 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving came at a cost. Their defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt, went down with an injury. Now, with a stretch of high-stakes games ahead, defensive end Micah Parsons understands the pressure and opened up about the massive blow to their defense.

Speaking to the reporters, Parsons explained that Wyatt’s injury will be hard for the team to overcome.

“I’m obviously praying for him. You guys see the difference he makes when he got back out on the field. He’s a player you can’t replace. And we’re going to have to ask a lot of young guys to step up,” Parsons said to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“And it’s going to be challenging. But we’re going to have to really dial into our details, our fundamentals, to try to replace someone that’s unreplaceable. And that’s the reality.”

Parsons further added that he hopes Wyatt will receive all the support he needs during his recovery. He didn’t realize the seriousness of Wyatt’s condition until he got back to the locker room. The incident took place in the fourth quarter of the game.

Wyatt lay on the field in pain after he seemed to get his lower leg rolled up on by defensive lineman Warren Brinson. Soon, the medical staff rushed in, and he was eventually carted off. As of now, the Packers have yet to share another update on his ankle injury.

Though many fear it could be ligament damage and potentially season-ending. And whether season-ending or not, Wyatt will likely miss a few games. If that happens, the Packers will need others to step up. As the Packers LB hinted, head coach Matt LaFleur may have to lean on rookies Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse.

Green Bay will also hope for defensive tackle Karl Brooks to return in Week 14 after he missed the Lions game with an ankle injury. The Lions weren’t spared either. Their wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a leg injury, though head coach Dan Campbell assured that it may not be a long-term issue.

As for the Packers, if Brooks can return in time, he’ll be expected to take up the starting role. It seems the Packers will now have to rethink their strategy, especially after LaFleur’s discouraging update.

Matt LaFleur doesn’t feel good about Devonte Wyatt’s injury

Wyatt’s injury quickly turned the Packers’ win into what coach LaFleur described as a “bittersweet” moment. With the team yet to provide a clear update, speculations have continued to grow around his status. And coach LaFleur’s comments haven’t helped ease concerns.

“It doesn’t look good, guys. I’m sick for him. I’m sick for us,” LaFleur said at the post-game presser.

“That’s a critical loss for our football team, for our defense, obviously. I can’t say enough great things about him in terms of just watching him mature not only as a football player but as a person. I have a lot of love for Devonte Wyatt, and I think the whole locker room does too.”

Before going down, Wyatt had four tackles and one tackle for loss. Earlier in the season, he dealt with a knee injury but still managed to record 4.0 sacks across 10 games. He had already missed time because of his knee issue, and suffering another injury now, as the team battles for a playoff spot, is far from what the Packers hoped for.

Up next, they’ll face the Chicago Bears, who have recently been playing their best football. It’s a crucial moment for the Packers, even if they appear to have the upper hand.