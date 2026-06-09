Micah Parsons Shifts Blame to NFL After Comment on Caleb Williams Goes Viral

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons may have made his rivalry known, but he gives credit where it's due.

Parsons picks Caleb Williams as his top player.

Explore what the 24-year-old has previously said about Williams.

Although the clip may have been only 30 seconds long, but it certainly left viewers with plenty to unpack. The NFL released its teaser for the 2025–26 season on Tuesday. Star players like Maxx Crosby, Quinnen Williams, Dion Dawkins, and others featured in the video with each sharing their picks for the No. 1 spot. Parsons, for one, re-tweeted it, adding to what has grown into a major offseason highlight since its debut in 2011.

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“Clip farming… ☠️,” Parsons trolled in response to the clip posted by the NFL, which has over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

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Now, trolling a post where the player himself contributed to the said “clip farming” can’t be co-incidence… The irony of which isn’t lost on us. Here’s some context.

The linebacker had featured in the clip, too, with his choice of Chicago Bears QB1 Caleb Williams. By his own words, he vouched for the “Iceman.”

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We are yet to see the full video to know how highly he ranked Williams, but the NFL certainly knew what they were upto including Parsons in the video. Job done well because that’s an answer that surely got under the skin of the Packers player. That retweet seems like a vague attempt at shifting the blame to the NFL, or that’s Parsons trying to front some damage control at best.

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In his defense, as one of the premier pass rushers with 65.0 sacks over five seasons, there aren’t many top quarterbacks who have managed to evade Micah Parsons. Caleb Williams is a rarity that way. Both teams, who carry a storied history of rivalry, last faced each other in January. The Bears sent them packing in an exciting 31-27 Wild Card matchup as Parsons watched Williams contribute 361 yards and two touchdown passes from the sidelines.

The Week 14 game between the Packers and Bears last season was when Parsons went without a sack for the first time in a month. Bears head coach Ben Johnson leaned more on their rushing attack, and ultimately came out of it as the losing team that day (28-21).

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And it’s not just Parsons. Defenders around the NFL have come out this offseason accepting the fact that it is tough to defend Williams. It’s hard to go up against a player of his caliber who can use his legs to his benefit and escape while making insane throws the way he can with his arm.

Last season, the 24-year-old set an NFL record with seven fourth-quarter comebacks, including two against the Packers, with the Wild Card playoff victory being the most notable. To top it off, he also set a franchise single-season passing record with 3,942 yards, breaking Erik Kramer’s mark set in 1995. Interestingly, he accomplished all of that in just one year under head coach and offensive guru Ben Johnson.

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One major reason Parsons’ take seemed outlandish was the historic Packers-Bears rivalry, which has grown into one of the NFL’s most storied matchups. Currently, Green Bay holds the edge in the all-time series, with 109 wins to Chicago’s 98. This certainly makes for great media and fan narratives, but Parsons doesn’t really let that weigh heavy on him.

“Rivarlies are for the people. It’s for the fans,” Micah Parsons said in December, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. “For me, it’s just going out there and just dominating. I just don’t like them because I just see the disrespect… I play for respect. You know how to earn someone’s respect is beating the s**t out of them.”