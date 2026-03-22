Packers’ Micah Parsons Cites Michael Jordan to Bash Modern NBA Players in a 4-Word Message

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons uses Michael Jordan to highlight the qualities current players lack.

Explore the instances that highlight the same.

While Parsons highlights the gap, his own team has some worrying news.

Micah Parsons has been criticized for being a “bandwagon” fan, as he previously supported Stephen Curry but later switched his loyalty to the Philadelphia 76ers for Tyrese Maxey. But what those critics often miss is that Parsons has long been a fan of Michael Jordan, calling him a major inspiration and idol. And his latest post about Jordan highlights not just his admiration for the NBA icon but also uses his example to send a message to modern-day players.

“Just pure buckets!” wrote Micah Parsons after Tommy Beers’ Michael Jordan appreciation video on X. “No foul baiting, no whining, no attention seeking! Just straight-up dog!”

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The video Parsons shared had Jordan hitting the basket from all angles. He was dribbling, spinning, flying, and doing all the superhuman things he used to do with the utmost grace. There was no foul baiting. Even if he missed, he did not whine to the referee. It was just pure elegance. Although he did not seek attention, his performance did all that for him. Michael Jordan delivered six championships in six Finals appearances for the Chicago Bulls, etching his name in the history of the sport.

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However, the five-time All-Pro may not be holding modern NBA players in the same regard.

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LeBron James is often seen complaining to the referee about “no-foul calls.” If it goes against him, then he shouts and throws his hands in all directions, trying to seek attention. In fact, most of the players do so.

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Luka Doncic is another example, who was caught tearing his jersey after missing free throws. Then there is the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry. He once threw his mouthpiece in the direction of the audience after his team’s struggles frustrated him during the game. However, the referee caught him throwing the mouthpiece and ejected him.

From the post, it appears that Micah Parsons is a fan of basketball, but not its antics. And while the linebacker clearly lays out his feelings about modern NBA players, he has also received some worrying news regarding the Cowboys’ edge rusher room.

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The Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher room lacks depth

The Green Bay Packers are in a genuine dilemma with their edge rusher room. Yes, they have Parsons, but that is not enough. Last season, they had Parsons, Rashan Gary, and Kingsley Enagbare. But this year, only Parsons remains. Gary has joined the Dallas Cowboys, and Enagbare will represent the New York Jets in the upcoming season. There is Lukas Van Ness, but he is more successful on the interior than rushing on the edge. On top of that, they don’t have first-round picks to draft an edge rusher.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sep 7, 2025 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20250907_jcd_sh5_0222

“The Packers could reduce Van Ness inside when they had Gary and Parsons outside, but as they approach 2026, they won’t have Gary and might not have Parsons to open the year,” wrote ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. “And after the Parsons trade, the Packers also won’t have a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts, limiting general manager Brian Gutekunst’s ability to add cost-controlled talent on the edge.”

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Last year, the Packers traded Parsons in exchange for defensive end Kenny Clark and two first-round picks (2026, 2027). On top of that, the 26-year-old suffered a season-ending ACL injury in mid-December. He is likely to miss the upcoming preseason. Despite that, his return could be crucial for the Packers. Last season, he posted 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 41 tackles in 13 starts, which earned him a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

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Fortunately, the franchise has taken a step toward resolving the situation. They have signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a two-year deal worth $23 million. However, they still need to make some more additions to their depth. General manager Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur are likely to take action in the upcoming days. The Packers made it to the playoffs last year. They will hope to do the same this year as well, with a good defense.