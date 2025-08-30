brand-logo
Micah Parsons Completely Gives Up on Cowboys While Embracing New Chapter With Packers

ByNamish Monga

Aug 29, 2025 | 8:33 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

For decades, the Green Bay Packers have operated with a certain Midwestern reserve, but in one stunning, league-rocking move, they just channeled their inner giant once more. The news broke with Adam Schefter’s tweet: “Micah Parsons announced he will jersey No. 1.” In that simple declaration, a new era was christened.

The man who wore No. 11 in Dallas asked his new fans, “Should I go 0 or 1!” He chose the latter, a digit of singularity, of being first, marking his first chapter with the Packers. The residual shockwaves of the trade were felt instantly and viscerally. The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared a photo that said more than any press release ever could: racks of Parsons’ Cowboys jerseys, the iconic No. 11, now slashed to nearly $100 off. In the team shop in Frisco, Texas, the value of a generational talent was being literally discounted, a tangible sign for Cowboys fans that the dream was over.

Jerry Jones chose to pay an over-30 Dak Prescott a record QB sum while letting a standoff with a 26-year-old destroyer fester. Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who is one of only two players in NFL history (alongside you-know-who, Reggie White) to record 12+ sacks in each of their first four seasons, was deemed expendable. The return of nose tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-rounders feels like subpar consolation for a player who hasn’t even begun to sniff his prime. As one analyst put it, this is why the Cowboys haven’t been to a Conference Championship game in 30 years.

