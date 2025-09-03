Micah Parsons Gives Up on Podcast for Packers That Annoyed Dak Prescott & Cowboys Locker Room

Micah Parsons is stepping into Green Bay with a clear mindset, no distractions, just football. After growing up in Harrisburg and making his name at Penn State, he seems more than ready to trade the hectic pace of North Texas for the tight-knit, football-obsessed atmosphere of the NFL’s smallest city. When asked if he’s enjoying the fit, Parsons didn’t hesitate. His answer was a quick and confident “yes.” But along with it came another cryptic admission.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the Season Preview posted by the Packers‘ official YouTube account, Micah might’ve given a clear warning to the 31 teams. He revealed that he is going to “Just focus on ball. I’m going to take a break from everything. I’m just so ready to focus on this thing, what it’s really all about. And that’s football, right here, what we love. I think here is all about ball, they pour everything into football. This is probably what I needed in my life. I told my family, they said, ‘Are you happy?’ I said I couldn’t be happier. I feel it. You ever have that feeling like, ‘I think I made the right decision.’ That’s exactly how I feel,” he said.

Well, it’s unclear what Parsons’ “break from everything” means. But one thing is sure, that he decided to give up on something, and it could be either his social media appearances or some other non-important activities. After all, we know that the guy is busy outside of football, too. Think of that multi-year deal he signed with Warner Bros as he took over as resident of B/R Gridiron, or that partnership with BOSS for their NFL line. And obviously, there’s the podcast: The Edge with Micah Parsons. So, now, he will be fully focused on the ball for his new team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, probably giving up all that is very much justified after becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league’s history. And yeah, a four-year $188 million deal ($120 million fully guaranteed) should be making you willing to let go of all the outside stuff. But let’s take a moment to think about it. The man has racked up 52.5 sacks in just four seasons. 12 in 2024 alone, by the way. Imagine what he will produce this season when he shifts those gears. We might be in for one of the most iconic individual seasons ever. That’s why ESPN also released a prediction for the defensive end, ranking him at 9 in the top 100 players for 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the man is confident, too. “I think I’m the same person…have no off switch. I only know go, as I tell people. I’m a competitor. Bro, I’ll bring a Connect 4 board in here and whoop everybody and dare them to do something about it. That’s just me as a person. Me on the football field, I’m gonna try and whoop you and see what we do about it. I just think it’s the same person. How you do anything is how you do everything…I feel like I’m gonna try and beat you, man,” he said. Yeah, scary times for NFL offenses. And while we talk about him giving up the off-field activities, there’s an interesting detail that pops up.

AD

Micah’s podcast and the underlying locker room issues in the Cowboys

The biggest off-field activity is definitely the infamous podcast: The Edge with Micah Parsons. What’s peculiar here is that he is willing to give that up before his first NFL snap with the Packers. But he didn’t even consider the idea during all those years in Dallas, which might annoy Dak Prescott and the entire locker room. Even when the QB and the locker room despised it.

Yes, it rubbed teammates the wrong way—reaching as high as the locker-room inner circle and apparently, Dak Prescott. As detailed by Albert Breer, some Cowboys tagged him as “egotistical” and “self-centered,” with the show itself fueling tension. Layer that in, and it’s easier to see why both the team and locker room were ready to move on.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Aug 16, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons 11 reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250816_krj_aj6_00000262

“(Zack) Martin, (CeeDee) Lamb and Prescott are/were very popular in the locker room. That’s not the case with Parsons, who has rankled teammates in different ways, seen by some as egotistical and self-centered. His podcast has created issues, too, that go all the way up to quarterback Dak Prescott,” Breer said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that might make his departure a little more sense. Think of Martin in 2023, and Prescott and CeeDee last year. Yes, there was drama around their contracts. There arguably always is with Jerry Jones. But at least they didn’t end up with a departure. And with these locker room issues around Micah, the departure makes a little more sense.