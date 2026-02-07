Micah Parsons Issues Public Apology to Cowboys Fans Amid Attempts to Recruit George Pickens

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys reportedly wanted to avoid Micah Parson's move to a divisional rival and included a poison pill provision in his contract

If Micah wants to suit up for the Eagles, the Packers would owe Dallas a first-round pick

During the 2026 Pro Bowl, Parsons reportedly tried recruiting George Pickens to join him in Green Bay

Micah Parsons has been actively trying to lure George Pickens away from the Dallas Cowboys, much like how he ended up landing with the Packers after his own trade saga. Adding more spice to the situation, the edge rusher gave a crucial update on his near miss with a bitter rival.

“To be honest with you, bro, it [Eagles trade] was very close. Eagles before the Jaelan Phillips, before all of them, it was me. And I was really about to come,” Parsons revealed on his Edge podcast on February 6th. “Sorry, Cowboys fans. It really almost happened.”​

What Parsons is saying now backs up all the rumors swirling before the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, shipped him to Green Bay. The Pennsylvania native came this close to joining the Bird Gang, and Cowboys Nation would’ve lost their minds over that.

It all kicked off when Parsons pushed hard for a new long-term deal, but the two sides couldn’t hammer out terms, so the Cowboys started scouting trade options to get the best value out of their star edge rusher.​

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sep 7, 2025 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 celebrates after their win against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxHoffmanx 20250907_jcd_usa_0257

The Eagles contacted Dallas and pushed their hardest for a deal. However, reports claim the Cowboys had zero interest in handing their top defender to a divisional foe. They were hoping an AFC team would step up instead. But just for one last time, imagine Parsons teaming up with Saquon Barkley to tear defenses apart.​​ That would’ve been an absolute delight to watch.

However, a move to Philly for Parsons meant lining up next to defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Eagles reportedly wanted to swap Carter and a few picks straight up for Parsons, a proposal Parsons didn’t agree with.

“There was one person that I had to play with that if he was gone, I did not want to be there, and that was Jalen Carter. They wanted two D-tackles. And they wanted to trade me plus some picks. I mean, I don’t really care about the picks, but I’m coming to play next to JC,” Parsons added on the podcast.​

These fresh details do paint a clearer picture of the wild trade drama that unfolded. They also make one thing crystal clear: Parsons thrives playing with people he knows and trusts, which brings us right to his move to snag George Pickens.​​

The Packers push hard to land George Pickens

Most players showed up to the Pro Bowl Games with the usual mindset of just competing and having fun, but Micah Parsons had bigger plans. He was on a mission to recruit a star for the Packers, and quarterback Jordan Love backed him up on it.

“They’re out here recruiting,” Love told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show. “Doing their due diligence. But if you can bring in another player, George Pickens, he had a phenomenal year. He’s a great player. I would love to have the most talented players on our team at all times. We’ll see.”

Pickens is hitting free agency after his $6 million rookie deal wrapped up this season, and the wide receiver reportedly could command around a $140 million contract. Jerry Jones hasn’t locked in specifics yet, but he has said he’s “absolutely” ready to pay market value for what Pickens deserves.

Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250907_zma_c04_286 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

One huge wrinkle in this brewing storm is Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta. The same guy who represented Parsons in landing his four-year, $186 million pact with the Packers. Mulugheta also handles Jordan Love.

If we entertain the idea of Pickens actually joining the Packers, remember one key detail from Parsons’ exit: the Cowboys didn’t just let him walk. They slapped a “poison pill” provision on his contract.

Reportedly, Parsons can’t suit up for the Eagles anytime soon, or the Packers would owe Dallas a first-round pick. Pickens wouldn’t face the exact same clause, but it wouldn’t shock anyone if the Cowboys bake in some protection that tilts things their way.